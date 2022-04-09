Johnson Joins Widseth’s Environmental Team

Wyoming, Minn. — Leif Johnson, PG, has joined Widseth as an Environmental Scientist.

He has more than 15 years of advanced geological, engineering, and environmental experience in mining and heavy industry projects. He also has extensive experience in project management, geotechnical and geological investigation supervision, geological modeling, GIS and data analysis, business development, technical report writing, and mineral exploration. He holds a Master of Science in Geology and Geological Engineering from South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

Johnson is responsible for project management of solid waste projects and environmental site assessments. He provides technical expertise on geological issues with staff engineers and clients. In addition, he provides field oversight and coordination with contractors and drillers on environmental field investigations.

Widseth is a multi-discipline firm of more than 200 employees providing architecture, engineering, land surveying, and environmental services. Its offices are located in Wyoming, Alexandria, Bemidji, Brainerd, Crookston, East Grand Forks, Mankato, and Rochester, Minnesota, and Grand Forks, North Dakota. More information is available at Widseth.com.