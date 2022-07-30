Kaeko Leitch Joins Widseth as Vice President

Kaeko Leitch has joined Widseth as a vice president in the firm and manager of the firm’s Mankato office. With a focus on strategic operations and innovation, Leitch will oversee efforts to optimize operational efficiency, performance, and staff development to align with objectives laid out in the firm’s strategic plan. Licensed in both mechanical and electrical engineering, Leitch has deep experience in professional and technical services and will be closely involved in recruiting and training engineers, technicians, and designers.

Leitch founded and operated Abacus Engineering in Mankato and Minneapolis for nine years before merging with another firm. She is well connected in architectural and engineering circles and will spend significant time growing Widseth’s portfolio in specific markets, including education, healthcare, manufacturing, and renewable energy.