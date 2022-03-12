Kriens Named One of Top 25 Women in Business

Prairie Business has announced its Top 25 Women in Business for 2022, including Widseth’s Lindsey Kriens, CID.

Kriens’s love of design began while working for her family’s landscaping business. A Certified Interior Designer licensed with the State of Minnesota, Kriens joined Widseth in 2019 with more than 11 years of creative thinking and design experience in educational, healthcare, government, corporate, and commercial design. As the lead for Widseth’s interior design department, she works with the firm’s other interior designers to provide project teams with space planning, budgeting, innovative design concepts and finish selections, branding and project management.

Kriens’s creative talent, personable approach, design philosophy, and project management skills were recognized by Widseth’s Board of Directors when they invited her to become a shareholder in the firm. She has held the title of Vice President since December 1, 2021.

The Top 25 Women in Business nomination process emphasizes “professional achievement, community contributions and volunteerism . . . (Each) of the women listed has made exceptional contributions in their chosen careers and communities,” according to the March 7, 2022, Prairie Business news release. Recipients’ profiles may be found in the March issue of the Prairie Business magazine as well as its digital edition.