Muer Earns Professional Engineer License

Andrew Muer, PE, of Widseth has successfully passed the exams and met the education and experience requirements necessary to become a licensed professional engineer by the Minnesota Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience, and Interior Design (AELSLAGID).

Muer graduated from the University of Minnesota, Duluth in 2015 with a Bachelor of Science in Civil/Structural Engineering. He joined Widseth as a structural engineer in training that same year. As a structural engineer, Muer’s responsibilities include hydraulic and structural design of new bridges and maintenance of existing bridges throughout Minnesota. With his newly acquired professional engineering licensure, Muer can now manage and provide deliverables for such projects.

“Many long days and nights of preparation have led me to this point,” Muer says. “I am thrilled that I have passed the PE exam and look forward to the new responsibilities and opportunities of being a professional engineer. I would like to thank my family and colleagues for making this next step in my career possible.”