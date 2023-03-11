Ringle Earns Professional Engineer License

Andre Ringle, PE, of Widseth has successfully passed the exams and met the education and experience requirements necessary to become a professional engineer licensed by the Minnesota Board of Architecture, Engineering, Land Surveying, Landscape Architecture, Geoscience, and Interior Design (AELSLAGID).

Ringle earned both a Bachelor of Science (2018) and a Master of Science (2019) in civil engineering from Michigan Tech University. He joined Widseth’s Rochester civil engineering team in 2020. His responsibilities as a civil engineer include assisting in the production of plans for private and municipal clients, field observations, and the preparation and writing of hydrology reports. With his newly acquired license, Ringle will manage and provide deliverables for such projects.