Rod Schumacher Joins Widseth

Long-time architectural planner and education consultant Rod Schumacher has joined Minnesota architectural and engineering firm Widseth. Schumacher brings more than 30 years of expertise in developing projects that are driven by clients’ goals and visions, while ensuring his clients enjoy a productive and rewarding experience.

To get to this result, Schumacher implements a combination of tools and experiences, such as:

- Facility assessment plans

- Facility management and planning

- Relationship management

- Finance and risk management

- Project management

- Client specific solutions

He will add his client focused approach, strong process orientation, and consistent results to Widseth’s planning and design teams, and continue to serve public and private education clients throughout Minnesota and the Upper Midwest.