Tunnel of Terror at Tommy’s Express Car Wash

Rochester, MN – Things are about to get scary at Tommy’s Express! Stop by the Rochester location Friday, October 21st, Saturday, October 22nd, Friday, October 28th and Saturday, October 29th and you will experience a spooktacular good time!

For only $20 your car will be clean, shiny, and dry while you make your way through the Tunnel of Terror®! From 7:00 – 11:00pm the tunnel will transform into a Haunted Wash, full of ghosts and ghouls! Enter if you dare for a clean and spooky scare!

Located at 265 Penny Lane NE, this Tommy’s Express location is giving residents of Rochester something to scream about! Masked employees will hide in the dark corners of the wash that will be illuminated in strobe lighting and special effects. Once you are inside there is no telling what will jump out at your car!

For more information visit to their website at www.tommys-express.com or to their Facebook page for details.

