WIDSETH ANNOUNCES SEVERAL PROMOTIONS

Widseth has announced the following staff promotions:

Gail Leverson, MBA, EDFP (BJI) – Senior Funding Specialist

Cheryl Malecha (BRD) – Director of Human Resources

Mike Pederson, CMWP (AXN) – Director of Environmental Services

With more than 20 years’ experience, Leverson leads Widseth’s funding team, pursuing and securing funding for clients’ projects, coordinating the process, and ensuring requirements are met. She holds a Master of Business Administration from Bemidji State University and is a Certified Economic Development Finance Professional.

Malecha has more than 20 years of experience designing and implementing initiatives across all human resource processes. She ensures high-quality professional talent is attracted, retained, and developed. She creates and executes learning strategies and programs to help Widseth’s employees advance their skills to improve quality of work, productivity, and retention. Malecha earned a Bachelor of Administration in communications and talent development from Metropolitan State University.

With more than 15 years of experience, Pederson assumed leadership of the environmental services team with the retirement of Brian Ross. Pederson graduated from North Dakota State University with a Bachelor of Science in Natural Resource Management and is a Certified Minnesota Wetland Professional.

Widseth’s organizational structure is founded on identifying and supporting its future leaders from within—an approach that has been successful since the firm was launched in 1975.