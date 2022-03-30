Read Today's Paper Wednesday, March 30
Business

Another Med City pool to go down the drain

Don Prow, the owner of Rochester’s Northgate Center, filed this week for a permit to demolish the pool and deck in the former Northgate Health Club space at 1112 Seventh St. NW.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
March 30, 2022 12:22 PM
ROCHESTER — Another Rochester swimming pool will soon go down the drain.

Don Prow, the owner of Rochester’s Northgate Center, filed this week for a permit to demolish the pool and deck in the former Northgate Health Club space at 1112 Seventh St. NW.

That space has been unused since the health club moved to the Maplewood Square shopping center at 3960 North U.S. 52 in the fall of 2020.

Prow said there has not been any interest in the space from any other health clubs. Barring another tenant moving into the space, he said he will probably fill in the pool area and possibly could demolish the health club building.

Any changes like that would not impact the main commercial center.

The building, which is next to the Northgate Center complex, housed a health club for more than 50 years.

Owners Ronaele and Dan Hoffman decided in 2020 to move the Northgate Health Club to the pool-less space in Maplewood. They said the move would give the club more flexibility.

The Maplewood location had been empty, since Fitness Evolution closed in 2019. It was occupied by WorkOut World and Fareway Foods grocery prior to that.

This is the latest Rochester swimming pool to evaporate this year. The Rochester YMCA at 709 First Ave. SW, which had a large pool, closed unexpectedly in January.
Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

