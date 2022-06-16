Apache Mall Rochester Starbucks workers want to unionize

ROCHESTER — The hourly Starbucks coffee shop workers by Rochester’s Apache Mall want to unionize like their counterparts in more than 100 locations, including three in Minnesota.

Starbucks Workers United, an affiliate of Service Employees International Union (SEIU), sent out a statement Wednesday evening.

“An overwhelming majority of workers at the store signed union authorization cards” late Wednesday afternoon to demand union recognition from Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and the local management, according to the statement.

The standalone shop at 1240 12th St. SW was built and opened in recent years. It is one of three Starbucks stores in Rochester. It is unknown how many people work at the 12th Street location.

A letter signed by some of the Rochester employees was emailed to the CEO, according to the statement.

The letter stated, “We are organizing a union, which we believe will bring out the best in both our store and our company. We believe that all partners should be heard and their voices should have the power to make real changes in our store.”

