SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Read Today's Paper Thursday, June 16
SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Apache Mall Rochester Starbucks workers want to unionize

Starbucks Workers United, an affiliate of Service Employees International Union, sent out a statement on Wednesday evening saying the hourly Starbucks coffee shop workers by Rochester’s Apache Mall want to unionize.

Starbucks coffee
The standalone shop at 1240 12th St SW was built and opened in recent years. It is one of three Starbucks in Rochester.
Contributed / Pixabay
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
June 16, 2022 09:55 AM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — The hourly Starbucks coffee shop workers by Rochester’s Apache Mall want to unionize like their counterparts in more than 100 locations, including three in Minnesota.

Starbucks Workers United, an affiliate of Service Employees International Union (SEIU), sent out a statement Wednesday evening.

Read more from Jeff
Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig
Members Only
Business
Mayo Clinic's Hudson plans are quiet, but still on the table
In 2018, Mayo Clinic Health System–Northwest Wisconsin Region paid $3 million for 9 acres in Hudson, Wis., and submitted a proposal to construct a 100,000-square-foot medical center.
June 15, 2022 06:54 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
062321-smaok-taphouse-8419.jpg
Members Only
Business
Northwest Rochester restaurant to get sporty with new addition to its patio
Workers are busy at Smoak, a “modern Texas-style BBQ restaurant” at 2291 Commerce Drive NW, tearing up concrete and asphalt to add three or four beanbag or cornhole game lanes to the restaurant’s popular patio area.
June 14, 2022 04:31 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
george1.jpg
Exclusive
Community
'Mr. Rochester' has been traveling from Caribbean to the Med City for 50 years
In his home country of Antigua, friends and family have an unusual nicknames for retired businessman George Bahri. They call him “Mr. Rochester." That is due to his seemingly boundless enthusiasm for Rochester and Mayo Clinic.
June 14, 2022 06:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

“An overwhelming majority of workers at the store signed union authorization cards” late Wednesday afternoon to demand union recognition from Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz and the local management, according to the statement.

The standalone shop at 1240 12th St. SW was built and opened in recent years. It is one of three Starbucks stores in Rochester. It is unknown how many people work at the 12th Street location.

A letter signed by some of the Rochester employees was emailed to the CEO, according to the statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The letter stated, “We are organizing a union, which we believe will bring out the best in both our store and our company. We believe that all partners should be heard and their voices should have the power to make real changes in our store.”

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Related Topics: MEMBERS-ONLYRESTAURANTS AND BARSUNIONS
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard on the Street," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Readers can reach Jeff at 507-285-7798 or jkiger@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Untitled design.png
Local
Olmsted County District 5 candidates
Three seek District 3 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
June 16, 2022 10:24 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Motorcycle Accident graphic
Local
Motorcyclist injured in head-on crash Wednesday in Rochester
The motorcyclist suffered multiple serious but non-life threatening injuries.
June 16, 2022 09:47 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Josef Makatewassi
Local
Edina man charged for threatening to kill Rochester police
Josef Makatewassi, 52, of Edina, is accused of threatening to kill Rochester police officers and harm family members.
June 16, 2022 09:40 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
Olmsted County District 3 candidates.png
Local
Olmsted County District 3 candidates
Two seek District 3 commissioner seat in Olmsted County
June 16, 2022 09:26 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen