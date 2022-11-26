Are you haunted by a fear of 'ghosting'?

This week, we are going to talk about “ghosting.”

By definition, ghosting means “the practice of ending a relationship with someone by suddenly and without explanation, withdrawing from all communication.” When the general population began to hear of this phenomenon, quite often it referred to the dating scene. For instance, you went on a date with someone, and although you may have thought it went well and there was interest, you never heard from them again. Or, on a dating app, after you “match” with someone, talk to them and then all of a sudden they are gone, or you are no longer matched.

The game of ghosting is starting to affect those at work. The term is now referred to as a verb, and it is something employees or potential employees are doing. Looking back at my career in staffing, I can say with certainty that I was ghosted quite often. Countless interviews were skipped with no communication from potential candidates; no phone calls to cancel or reschedule. Just silence.

Many times, a job would be offered via email or phone message, only to result in never hearing from the candidate again. Clients could only be patient for so long before it would be necessary to move on to the next candidate.

Another example would-be employees who interviewed well and were offered a position — then never show up for the first day at work. This could also be called “no call, no show,” but ghosting would be applicable as well. Or, perhaps they would show up, leave for lunch and then never be seen again.

In doing research, some analysts blame ghosting on millennial entitlement, while others say it is due to a shift in the job market. There are more viable candidates vying for jobs, but they also know the opportunities at this time are quite abundant, so they feel comfortable not responding to recruiters or HR departments.

Bottom line, according to a local compliance manager, “the ghosting phenomenon is getting really old. Employers understand if you changed your mind, accepted another offer or had something come up. But not letting us know you will not be coming in is very unprofessional, shows a lack of integrity, maturity and courtesy. Keep in mind though, we remember your name.”

In another aspect, trying to run an office when patients, interviewees, or whomever may have an appointment ghosts the office, it can really make a well-oiled machine, well, squeaky. People sit around waiting, skip their lunch break or make special arrangements only to be stood up with no notice.

Depending on the nature of the office, some people get a second chance while others do not. As an example, in speaking with a clinic coordinator of a local therapy office, it was discovered they, too, are ghosted quite often by patients, but often the excuses are quite valid, and the patients are heard from again. She said, "When patients do not show up, it is up to the provider as to whether or not they will be allowed to reschedule. In addition, we have instituted a $60 fee for no-shows. But if they are a regular patient, we know and understand emergencies can happen.”

Lastly, there is a little psyche involved with ghosting and why one does it. According to an article in Psychology Today, “People who ghost are primarily focused on avoiding their own discomfort, and they are not thinking about how it makes others feel.”

In essence, it is fear. The only cure? Taking a deep breath and having an honest conversation, whether it be in your personal life or work. In my opinion, that would feel much better than ignoring the person or situation.

Kristen Asleson is owner of Midwest Virtual Assistants. Send comments and ideas to news@postbulletin.com .