Area bank names new leader for the Rochester market

ROCHESTER – Winona-based Merchants Bank recently promoted Jarett Jones to take on the role of market president for the Rochester area. He takes over from Dan Nistler, who retired in March.

Merchants Bank, which has been active in the Med City area since 1999, has two locations in Rochester. The community bank has 23 locations in southeastern Minnesota and west-central Wisconsin as well as a leasing division in Edina. The 147-year-old financial institution has more than $2.8 billion in assets.

In his new position, Jones will lead the Rochester locations and provide “meaningful community engagement” in the area. He will also continue to work as a commercial banker and financial adviser.

While Jones has been with Merchants just since 2020, he has been a banker in the Rochester and southern Minnesota area for more than 20 years.

He was previously a commercial banking team lead and business relationship manager for Wells Fargo in Rochester. Jones also worked for Eastwood Bank , now Bremer Bank , in Stewartville.

“Merchants’ personal approach to customer relationships is truly unique and I’m proud to continue sharing that message in the Rochester area,” stated Jones in the announcement of his promotion.

