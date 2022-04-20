SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢
Business

Area bank to start moving dirt to build long-planned Rochester branch

Preston-based F&M Community Bank plans to soon officially start moving dirt on a new branch on empty land on the west frontage road corner of U.S. Highway 52 North and 19th Street Northwest.

F & M Rochester Bank Rendering - 04.2022.jpg
Preston-based F&M Community Bank plans to soon officially start moving dirt on a new branch on empty land on the west frontage road corner of US 52 North and 19th Street Northwest.
Submitted rendering - Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
April 20, 2022 03:59 PM
ROCHESTER — A family-owned area bank will soon break ground on a long-planned branch in northwest Rochester.

Preston-based F&M Community Bank purchased 1.28 acres of empty land on the west frontage road corner of U.S. Highway 52 North and 19th Street Northwest in 2019 from the Minnesota Department of Transportation. After closing on the deal, the bank posted a “Coming Soon” sign on the site.

A groundbreaking slated for next week on the high-profile spot will deliver on the sign’s promise.

F&M plans to officially start moving dirt on April 28 at 1820 West Frontage Road, just off of Highway 52. That’s near where restaurants from Rochester’s past, like The Smiling Moose and Golden George’s, stood before the highway was upgraded.

This will be F&M’s second Med City branch . It opened its first Rochester one at 2768 Superior Drive NW in 2015.

In 2015, F&M CEO Dan Christianson said that changes in the area banking landscape are what attracted F&M to the Rochester market. That was the year that Bremer Bank, a large state-wide institution, purchased Eastwood Bank. F&M’s Superior Drive office is led by former Eastwood Bank staff members.

F&M describes itself as a more than 110-year-old community bank that specializes in personalized customer service and working with small businesses.

"We're a smaller bank relative to some of the others in Rochester, but I think we'll be able to work with smaller businesses that don't fit as well with the bigger guys," said Christianson in 2015.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

