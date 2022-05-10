SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Business

Area professionals call on lawmakers to invest in childcare

As part of a national “A Day Without Childcare” event on Monday, a group of area providers gathered in downtown Rochester to emphasize how undervalued their industry is, desp[ite the fact that it keeps the U.S. economy in motion.

20220509_133315.jpg
Kids Come 1st Executive Director Michelle Strain spoke in Rochester's Peace Plaza on Monday to urge lawmakers to use some of Minnesota’s $9.3 Billion surplus to help the people who take care of the state’s children and keep the economy moving.
Jeff Kiger - Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
May 09, 2022 07:51 PM
ROCHESTER — While buffeted by blustery winds, a group of area childcare providers gathered Monday, May 9, 2022, to urge lawmakers to use some of Minnesota’s $9.3 Billion surplus to help the people who take care of the state’s children and keep the economy moving.

“Today's childcare day of action is extremely important to us. Sharing the crisis that childcare providers, parents, teachers face … is crucial for the general public and our legislators to understand how the lack of childcare is impacting our community. It is true that for years the childcare industry has been disrespected, paid extremely low wages, and has had no access to benefits as professional industries do,” said Kids Come 1st Executive Director Michelle Strain standing in downtown Rochester’s Peace Plaza.

She was one of five area child care providers who spoke Monday as part of a national “A Day Without Childcare” to emphasize how the undervalued childcare industry keeps the U.S. economy in motion. The group wore purple to show that funding childcare is not a Red issue or a Blue issue. It is a non-partisan issue.

“This is happening at all of our childcare locations. We have a physical space, but lack of quality staff. People don't show up for interviews, once they realize the wages and the lack of benefits,” said Strain. “And I don't blame them. You can go to Target or a gas station or a fast food restaurant down the street to get paid higher wages and have access to benefits.”

Meanwhile, parents struggle to find childcare, so they can go to work.

Jackie Benoit-Petrich, the executive Director of Civic League Day Nursery, said the situation is as clear as it is dire.

“The reality of the childcare crisis in Minnesota is that many centers, including my own, could be offering hundreds of more children in spots in our programs, if we had a workforce that was supported, valued and treated like the profession that truly is,” she said.

Civic League is licensed to take care of 84 children, but it only has the staff to care for 61 students.

“We have an extremely long wait list. Families will easily wait one and a half years to two years,” said Benoit-Petrich, “We work hard to make sure our staff are well taken care of. We are able to offer some benefits, but it's not enough for the work that they do. Childcare is so often seen as babysitting or not real work. This is the farthest from the truth.”

The speakers all pointed out how taking care of children allows grocery store clerks, doctors, factory workers, dentists and more to do the work that fuels the economy. However, the childcare workers barely make a living wage and are not valued as professionals.

“We make the lowest wages of any kind of educators,” said Viridian Anguiano of Listos Preschool and Daycare. “That is why we are calling on our elected officials to show how much they value us by investing in childcare.”

Haji Mohammed, a local provider, added that this is time for the state lawmakers to act, while the state has a financial surplus.

“One thing that is clear is that all you need is the will to do it. The money is there. All you need is the will,” he said.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

