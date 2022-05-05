ArtBitz opening adds flavors of art to downtown Chatfield business scene

CHATFIELD, Minn. — Heading into their golden years, friends Alice Ernster and June Lamb-Kmiecik found a way to bring their love of art to downtown Chatfield.

The duo have opened ArtBitz, a new fine art and gift store located on Main Street.

Lamb-Kmiecik is a lifelong artist and has done everything from creating, teaching and showcasing her art to the public. After spending three years teaching art at Syracuse University in Syracuse, New York, she decided to settle back in Chatfield and go into business with Ernster.

“I'm 75 years old, my art collections have been all over the world. I have only operated five art galleries in my life. I've done everything in art that you can possibly think about and I’m just done with it. This is our way of giving back to Chatfield,” Lamb-Kmiecik said.

Located on the busy Main Street corner that includes Jac’s Bar and Grill, and PawPrint Brewery, ArtBitz is the newest business addition to downtown Chatfield.

ADVERTISEMENT

All the art on display and for sale at ArtBitz has been made by Lamb-Kmiecik and Ernster themselves. Many of the pieces are created from recycled materials ranging from leftover piece from a jewelry factory to old bicycles. Creating art out of unused and recycled materials has been the foundation of Lamb-Kmiecik’s creations, and what she has taught to Ernster and many others over the years.

“We have tubs and tubs of old jewelry, and I always find great material from the jewelry business. I mix things in with my pieces like saddles, and I'll put beading on it, or I'll put others glass because that's my media and stuff like that. This is my type of art that I do in my old age; I don't do any complicated pieces anymore,” said Lamb-Kmiecik.

Ernster has taken a liking to diamond art over the years she has been a friend and student of Lamb-Kmiecik. Ernster is also a shoe enthusiast and is thrilled to have found a way to put these passions of her’s together into art.

“I’m addicted to diamond art,” said Ernster. “I have made diamond art bags, flamingo displays, and I love it. Having this store now, just seeing all these people and adding a little sunshine to their life that makes them smile, it’s wonderful.”

Lamb-Kmiecik shared how she had taught Ernster the style she now uses to create diamond art boxes.

“She came to my home and I pulled out a bunch of old jewelry. I told her I wanted her to survey all the pieces and this old box has to be totally covered. She started fishing around and finding things, following my instructions, and she just got it right away doing a wonderful job for her first time,” said Lamb-Kmiecik.

Alice Ernster's first diamond art jewelry box she made sits on display for customers to see at ArtBitz in Chatfield, Minn., Thursday, May 5, 2022. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

The art for sale at ArtBitz is ever-changing from glass art, handcrafted jewelry, brooches, custom memorial pieces and so much more. The store’s location makes it part of any day trip to Chatfield.

ArtBitz will have its official grand opening on Sunday, June 5, 2022, with catered food and beverage from PawPrint Brewery. A band will also be performing from 1-3 p.m. outside of ArtBitz.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you go

Where: ArtBitz, 204 Main St., Chatfield, Minn.

When: Open Thursdays through Sundays.

What: Fine art and gifts, hand-made by owners Alice Ernster and June Lamb-Kmiecik.