As weather warms, interest in e-bikes, mountain bikes grows across Rochester area

ROCHESTER — As the COVID-19 pandemic has begun to wane this spring, bike shops in Rochester are seeing a return to business as normal this year compared to the last two.

Bicycle Sports, a staple in the Rochester cycling community for the last 27 years, is one bike shop in town feeling the return to normal. Bob Gritman, owner of Bicycle Sports, shared what changes he is seeing in business.

“There's definitely interest in people wanting to get back out as normal toward the end of a Minnesota winter,” said Gritman. “As far as being busier, it feels a little more normal. Our last two years we've been extremely busy because of the pandemic, and people feeling safe getting out doing things outdoors. I think that's going to feel a little more of a normal year for us of just being busy in the spring.”

The newest bicycle shop in Rochester, New Spin, located on the northwest end of town, has a major focus of their inventory on e-bikes. New Spin has only had its showroom floor open since last fall and is currently going through its first busy season this spring.

Nate Nordstrom, owner of New Spin, talked about how the spring season sales have gone for his store so far. “We had a week there with really warm temps and it was very busy that week. Then we've been a bit slower lately, but that's just the way spring goes in Minnesota. I’d definitely say sales are increasing.”

Both New Spin and Bicycle Sports have been impacted by the global supply chain shortage with their inventories. Most commonly both stores have seen shortages of repair parts such as chains, brake pads and cables, and the number of bike models they have within their inventories.

“Yes, definitely,” said Gritman regarding having a shortage of products. “We're receiving bikes now that we ordered 12 to 18 months ago. We've got many more bikes than we did a year ago. But there's still large holes with popular items.”

“I would say Shimano, dérailleurs, and gear systems are short in supply. Shimano are backed up multiple years on orders. I don't think most people know how backed up the system is right now, it's really backed up, it's hard to overstate how bad it is right now. That stuff's still flowing but this is stuff that was ordered a while ago, we've a lot of bikes on order and a bunch of those have already been moved to next year delivery,” said Nordstrom.

Shimano is a bicycle brand based in Osaka, Japan, and a dérailleurs is the gearing system on a bike that makes up the chain and multiple sprockets.

In addition to planning for supplies being backed up for a long while, Nordstrom has also taken a look at how current inflation will impact the bicycle market.

“I've been doing a lot of thinking and research on inflation, gas prices, and how is this all impacting us? I think overall, it's good, actually, for the bike industry. I definitely don't wish for inflation to continue, but I think we're going to be okay through it,” said Nordstrom.

Even as Gritman and Nordstrom face shortages within their inventories, both of their stores are still having high sales with e-bikes. One of the most popular e-bikes on the market right now is the Tern HSD, the highest selling bike at New Spin, according to Nordstrom. Gritman had also said that the e-bike inventory at Bicycle Sport is one of the highest selling at their store.

For some customers that are going into New Spin and Bicycle Sport, e-bikes are something that they themselves have never owned or ridden before. Nordstrom likened the experience of riding an e-bike for the first time to that of driving a Tesla for the first time.

“People are very positive about them (e-bikes), but I've definitely heard people complain about them too. It's a bike but it's more than a bike. It's a tool for going across town or using it for transportation that becomes a lot more practical. You can go faster and further easier with all your stuff and you can replace a car,” said Nordstrom.

“A lot of people are looking and buying electric models, and they're doing well. Specialized is definitely putting an emphasis on keeping those in stock as best they can," Gritman said. "Mountain biking is continuing to grow a little bit, not like electric bikes.”