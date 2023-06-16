At 89, Tom Heffernan has been selling cars for 72 years

LAKE CITY — After 50 years, 89-year-old Tom Heffernan is still working six days a week at his Ford dealership.

Heffernan was presented with a 50th anniversary plaque a couple months ago, but they officially celebrated the accomplishment on June, 9, 2023, surrounded by friends and family. The community gathered for food, drinks and raffle tickets to honor the longtime family owned business.

Heffernan started selling cars when he was 17 years old, working at a dealership out of the Twin Cities before deciding to open his own dealership in Lake City. Even after 50 years, customers can find Heffernan at the office every day but Sundays. He even likes to joke that he works “half days," 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“I go to work, go home, eat dinner, and watch TV,” he said. “Oh, and on Sundays I go to church.”

Without work, Tom Heffernan thinks life would be boring. He genuinely loves going to work each day, and he loves the car-buying community he serves. Another 50 years? Why not. Work doesn’t feel like work to him, he said.

“This is his baby,” said Brookly Heffernan, his daughter and employee. “He's got five girls and this is his nugget, right here. He loves it. Morning in and morning out and he just drives for this place. That's what makes this not work for him. He goes to work but it's not really work because he loves to visit and talk to the customers.”

Over the 50 years of owning this dealership, he’s learned that the customers are the most important thing. He sees every customer that walks into his dealership as family, which is why their motto is, “At Tom Heffernan Ford, you are a stranger only once, and then you become family.”

Family is very important to Tom Heffernan. Every day he drives to work with his wife, who works at the dealership, and goes home with her after. His daughter has also worked with him for many years doing a variety of different jobs.

“I've been in sales for seven years, but I grew up in the business,” she said. “So I've been working here since I was a tot. I've worked washing vehicles, detailing, helping them with service, doing oil changes, parts runs, pickups and delivering vehicles.”

Since moving to sales, Brookly has quickly become a star employee and her father loves working with her.

“She’s so fun. The customers think she's fun,” he said. “We love having her in sales.”

On the other hand, his daughter is very grateful to all the knowledge her father has passed down to her.

“The things that he's taught me just like experience stuff, something that you learn that you necessarily don't learn by the textbook,” she said. “And then you just get to know the clients really well. The customers on both the sales and service side. It's really great (working with him).”

The future is uncertain, but Brookly would love to follow in her father’s footsteps. However, he has no plans on settling down soon and wants to keep working for as long as his health allows him too.