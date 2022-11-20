SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Saturday, November 19

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Austin-based publishing company strictly sells titles in other small businesses

Fox Pointe Publishing, an independent publishing business led by Kiersten Hall and Chelsea Farr, represents 30 authors. Those books can only be found in small, independent retailers.

kiersten hall.jpg
Kiersten Hall, who co-owns Fox Pointe Publishing, poses with two books at Garden Party Books in Rochester Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Abby Sharpe / Post Bulletin
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
November 19, 2022 06:28 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER – Though the temperatures were chilly outside, Garden Party Books, a small independent bookstore owned by Andy and Anna Smith, was filled with the warm personality of Kiersten Hall.

Hall and her daughter, Chelsea Farr, are the co-owners of Fox Pointe Publishing, a local, independent publishing press. Hall lives in Austin, while Farr relocated to Denver last year.

Also Read
Rochester city logo
Local
Rochester council set to revisit sales tax renewal request
Proposed legislative requests for 2023 include effort to continue sales tax for new projects and state funding for trail, parking structure and new parks and forestry facility.
November 19, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
511c3c0136fe368260f3451fe3444a28.jpg
Local
Rochester families in need can receive Thanksgiving groceries on Monday
One hundred bags will be distributed to families in a drive-through event at The Salvation Army Social Services Center at 115 First Ave. NE starting at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 21.
November 18, 2022 06:00 PM
 · 
By  Staff reports
IMG_1227.jpg
Sports
Twins reveal new uniforms in style at Mall of America
After weeks of build-up, the Twins' new uniforms and logo design were unveiled at Mall of America on Friday, featuring models like Byron Buxton, Luis Arraez, Jorge Polanco, Jose Miranda and Joe Ryan. Republished with permission of Twins Daily ownership.
November 18, 2022 03:38 PM
 · 
By  Theodore Tollefson

Fox Pointe was born after Hall and Farr decided to slap a name on the publishing work they were already doing. Hall republished her first of six books, ‘I Do: Fifteen Years of Wedding Misadventures,’ in 2015. She continued with her writing adventures, releasing a book each year.

The business was born after a conversation in 2019. Hall was at an Austin bookstore, Sweet Reads, promoting her latest release.

A woman walked up to her and said Hall had to help her publish her book. “She was very persistent,” Hall said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I went to my daughter, and I said, ‘Let’s help this lady,’” Hall said. “And there you go. That’s how it all started.”

That author was Carmen Tribbett, who was then 87 years old. Hall and Farr picked up Tribbett as an author, leading to the conversation about forming a business to make everything official.

“In June, I’m like, ‘Well, if we’re going to accept money for what we’re doing, what we’ve been doing for the last few years, why don’t we stick a name on it and make it official,’” Hall said. “We came up with Fox Pointe Publishing, and pointe has an ‘e’ on the end only because we’re fancy.”

Hall says now that you “need to be out of your mind” to start a publishing company. As the sales and marketing whiz, Hall describes herself as “stubborn and stupid,” because it’s her job to sell the titles, and she doesn’t take that responsibility lightly.

Fox Pointe grew quickly – Hall put the official launch date of Fox Pointe as Jan. 1, 2020. There were two authors already interested in being represented by Hall and Farr. By interested, the authors were waiting patiently for Hall to reach out so they could officially join Fox Pointe.

“January 1 at 9 a.m., we got on the phone with Amy (Gregg), and she picked up the phone and said, ‘Hi. Yes,’” Hall recalled. “I’m like, ‘OK, so we’ll send you a contract.’ She’s like, ‘OK, I’ll look for it today.’ I was on the phone with her from 9 a.m. to like 9:03 a.m., and that was the end of that.”

Thea Kvamme similarly jumped onboard Fox Pointe quickly.

“I was on the phone between 9:03 and probably 9:10 with Thea, and then I sat down and I wrote two contracts out. Out the door they went, and the whole process started,” Hall said.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first seven or eight months, Fox Pointe picked up between eight to 10 authors, a quick rise for an independent publisher.

Authors came out of the woodwork to work with Hall and Farr.

“It was just insanity,” Hall said. “In 2021, we got 73 manuscripts sent to us. And my daughter picked six.”

Fox Pointe now has 77 active titles – 47 children’s books and 30 adult or young adult novels – and represents 30 authors.

The biggest selling point of Fox Pointe is the way Hall and Farr choose to support small businesses like themselves. The printing press Fox Pointe uses is Lakeside Press, a small business near Willmar, Minn.

Fox Pointe titles are also only sold in small, independent retailers.

“All of these books, you can't come in here and then go, ‘Neat,’ and run to Barnes and Noble and get a 43% discount, because I don't work with the national chain stores,” Hall said. “Which means if you like these books, Garden Party Books is my only retailer in Rochester that carries these books.”

Fox Pointe titles are in 50 bookstores across the country and between 200 and 300 libraries.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hall said she recommends always checking with independent booksellers in your town for the titles. It’s the best way to support a small, independent publishing business that, in turn, solely sells books in small, independent retailers.

Related Topics: ROCHESTERAUSTINRETAILBOOKS
Abby Sharpe
By Abby Sharpe
Abby Sharpe joined the Post Bulletin in February 2022 after graduating from Arizona State University with a sports journalism degree. While at ASU, she created short- and long-form stories for audio and digital. Readers can reach Abby at 507-285-7723 or asharpe@postbulletin.com.
What to read next
Women at Work - Kristen Asleson column sig
Business
Knowing when to say goodbye to a client
Columnist Kristen Asleson says a bad client brings stress and takes away from time you can spend doing enjoyable work for other clients.
November 19, 2022 10:30 AM
 · 
By  Kristen Asleson
072621-drone-saint marys-0019.jpg
NewsMD
'All at once': Regional health systems respond to surge in RSV cases, hospitalizations among children
Across Southeast Minnesota, pediatricians are extending their appointment hours to accommodate an unusual early surge in RSV infections this year.
November 18, 2022 03:31 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
20221118_125557.jpg
Business
Sneaker City steps up into a new space in northwest Rochester
Sneaker City recently moved its wall of sneakers and clothing into a new 1,300-square-foot space at Suite 104 at 3780 Marketplace Drive NW. Owner Steve Olander opened in the new spot Nov. 5, 2022, after a one year run at Apache Mall and some time as an underground store before that.
November 18, 2022 02:51 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Blooming Prairie map.png
Local
Man injured after hitting ice, sliding into ditch south of Blooming Prairie
The 81-year-old man was taken to Mayo Clinic Health System-Austin with non-life threatening injuries.
November 18, 2022 12:52 PM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe