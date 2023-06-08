99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW!
Business

Autonomy Tattoo inks deal for new home on Rochester’s North Broadway

Brian and Amber Grover are in the early stages of preparing to move Autonomy Tattoo & Body Piercing to 1611 North Broadway in Rochester's River Center Plaza from its current spot on Wellner Drive.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 6:00 AM

ROCHESTER — Autonomy Tattoo & Body Piercing has inked a deal for a new home on Rochester’s North Broadway.

Brian and Amber Grover are in the early stages of preparing to move Autonomy to 1611 N. Broadway in the River Center Plaza from its current spot at 3160 Wellner Dr. NE.

The almost 2,000-square-foot spot in located on the end of River Center, where The Quilting Cupboard was once located.

Adam Kramer ’s Kramer Contracting is taking the first steps to renovate the space.

“Realistically, we're hopeful to be able to move towards the end of summer,” said Amber Grover. “Once the city approves the permits in three to five weeks. The actual build out itself is going to take approximately six weeks, if there are no hang ups.”

Autonomy has six tattoo artists, including Brian Grover, on staff as well as piercer and support staff for a total of nine people.

Amber Grover explained while Autonomy has been happy at Wellner Drive for the past eight years , she and her husband felt it was time for a change for the shop that started on North Broadway in 2010.

“We were ready to take another step,” she said.

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
