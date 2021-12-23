SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Aviation, wireless industries say they’ll cooperate on 5G solution

Airlines for America, which represents the airline industry, the Aerospace Industries Association, which represents aircraft manufacturers, and CTIA, which represents the wireless communications industry, issued a joint statement announcing plans to “share the available data to identify the specific areas of concern for aviation.”

BIZ-CPT-5G-AVIATION-SAFETY-TB
An American Eagle plane takes off in front of the Chicago skyline on Sept. 9 at O'Hare International Airport. Three industries have been at odds over plans to deploy 5G wireless networks early next month in bandwidth adjacent to the spectrum used by radar altimeters.
Brian Cassella / Chicago Tribune / TNS
By Jessica Wehrman / CQ-Roll Call
December 23, 2021 01:11 PM
Share

Three industry groups embroiled in a heated debate over whether soon-to-be deployed 5G wireless services will interfere with aviation safety said in a joint statement Wednesday they will work collaboratively on a solution.

Airlines for America, which represents the airline industry, the Aerospace Industries Association, which represents aircraft manufacturers, and CTIA, which represents the wireless communications industry, issued a joint statement announcing plans to “share the available data to identify the specific areas of concern for aviation.”

“The best technical experts from across both industries will be working collectively to identify a path forward, in coordination with the FAA and FCC,” the groups said.

The industries have been at odds over plans to deploy 5G wireless networks early next month in bandwidth adjacent to the spectrum used by radar altimeters.

The Federal Aviation Administration has cautioned that the close proximity of the two bands may result in the 5G use interfering with automated cockpit systems used in low-visibility situations, and airline executives warned the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation about potential dangers as well as increased flight cancellations that would result if the new technology were deployed.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the telecommunications industry, which views 5G as a potential economic boon because of the new services it could provide for smartphone users, has said the airline industries’ concerns were overblown, and pointed to the use of 5G operations in some 40 countries as evidence that the technology can be deployed safely.

Both sides have suggested mitigations aimed at minimizing the potential for interference. Lawmakers including Sens. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., and Todd Young, R-Ind., urged airline executives to avoid steps to delay deployment of 5G technology.

A spokesman for the Federal Communications Commission, which allocates radio bandwidth including the 5G spectrum, said this week that the agency “continues to work productively with the FAA to ensure the safe and swift deployment of new technologies” and is “optimistic” that it will resolve outstanding issues.

On Wednesday, the three industry groups vowed to help the agencies find that solution.

Also Read
BIZ-CPT-FCC-5G-AIRLINES-GET
Business
Airlines ask FCC to delay 5G wireless rollout in emergency bid
Airlines for America, which represents the 10 major U.S. passenger and cargo airlines, said more time is needed to resolve the dispute.
January 03, 2022 09:15 AM
 · 
By  Susan Decker and Keith Laing / Bloomberg News
mike rohlih.jpg
Exclusive
Business
Rochester sports technology firm's playbook maps out doubling its team in 2022 with a $1 million investment
The new year looks to be a big for GoRout, a Rochester sports technology firm. Fueled by an $1 million investment, founder and CEO Mike Rolih plans for his team to double in size and to expand its reach into more sports and into more countries.
January 03, 2022 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
55d41171ea451044a7cb40585ee810fb.jpg
Exclusive
Business
Nanodropper's solution to a 'small' problem is a big deal
Allisa Song, a Mayo Clinic Alix School of Medicine student, and her husband, Elias Baker, learned that the standard delivery of eye medications was wasteful and potentially harmful to patients.
January 01, 2022 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Meredith Williams

“Our belief is that by working collaboratively in good faith on a data-driven solution, we can achieve our shared goal of deploying 5G while preserving aviation safety,” they said.

AT&T and Verizon, which were among 21 licensees that acquired the bulk of that bandwidth from the federal government in February for more than $81 billion, planned to activate that band on Jan. 5, 2022.

Concerned about 5G conflicting with aviation, the Federal Aviation Administration on Dec. 7 issued two airworthiness directives to gather information about the potential impacts on aviation safety equipment.

The agency warned the technology could cause interference that could conflict with automated cockpit systems used in low visibility situations, leading to delays, diversions and cancellations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is the biggest and most damaging potential issue facing us,” said Scott Kirby, CEO of United Airlines. “We want nothing more than to work to a solution.”

Earlier, CTIA President and CEO Meredith Attwell Baker wrote in an op-ed published in Morning Consult that a delay “will cause very real harm,” subtracting $50 billion in economic growth and harming America’s global competitiveness.

“We can — and will — have both safe flights and robust and reliable wireless,” she wrote.

©2021 CQ-Roll Call, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Visit cqrollcall.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Topics: TECHNOLOGY
What to read next
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella