Avoid coming to an agreement too quickly

Dear Dave,

I am on a team that is required to solve company problems and come up with fresh, innovative ways of doing things. It is a great job because we get a chance to think, discover answers to tough problems, and assist employees in using our solutions. There is the usual amount of disagreement and resistance from management and employees because they don’t like having to change the way they work. However, our greatest problem is the fact that my team wants to quickly come to agreement on solutions that really need more investigation. How can I help my team do more thinking before turning out answers?

Philosopher Friedrich Nietzsche said, “There are two tragedies in a man`s (and woman’s) life. One is not having reached one's goal and the other is having reached it.” For companies, this means that good remedies must be accurate, correct, and applied but that companies should also be open and flexible to new and better ways of doing things.

I want to throw out a term that is dangerous for teams to employ – “Groupthink.” Sadly, this is when people get so locked into a plan or strategy that they will not change no matter what they should hear and see. This is especially true for those who originated the plan and feel ownership and protectionism to the point of defending the plan at all costs, insisting the plan will [actually] work and only needs more time, energy, and money.

Research has shown that “consensus-based” problem-solving groups — such as yours — are often where innovative ideas go to die. These groups are highly prone to Groupthink — quick agreement around status quo solutions with little discussion, analysis, or deliberation. Nobody wants to disagree with the planning the rest of the group is doing because they don’t want to be seen as “a darn progress troublemaker” — someone that always asks if a proper analysis has been done before ideas, tasks, and programs are launched.

ADVERTISEMENT

If you were to establish two columns of problem-solving requirements — the first column being “How your team should function” and the second column being “Things we should not do,” — you would (hopefully) discover that avoidance of coming up with weak solutions too fast would probably be in both columns. As much as teams want to solve problems, they know that coming up with good solutions needs time, attention, deep thinking, and careful analysis.

I believe Groupthink is one of the surest ways to stifle creativity. It is vital that you help your team steer clear of this trap and keep fresh ideas alive. It’s crucial that everyone knows it’s OK, and even encouraged, to challenge the status quo. When facing conflict, your team should not accept courses of action that they don't actually agree with, simply because the actions are touted by the most vocal members of the team as quick, cheap, easy to use, and “good enough.” In short, excellence must be excellent, and efficiency may not produce effectiveness.

From Groupthink to “thinking group”

It is not uncommon for employees to believe that existing solutions are always going to be good and there is no reason to “mess with them.” But thankfully, good companies realize that when one person expresses “reasoned discomfort or skepticism” with the status quo, it opens the door for others to do the same. So, encourage your team members to reveal how they really view the ways things are being done and how they perceive problems that arise.

Realize that everyone on your team may hate bad meetings. And I believe that employees may be required to attend too many meetings as opposed to attending fewer meetings for the right purposes. Try to persuade meeting planners to invite only the right people to the right meetings — I have heard people say, “Why am I here; I have nothing to add to this meeting!” Hmm … “Houston, we have a problem.”

Delaying agreement on courses of action and investigating problems at a deeper level can feel very stressful for many as it requires acknowledging uncertainty, which individuals and groups can interpret as failure or incompetence. Accordingly, scratching below the surface of problems may signal that people had been doing things wrong and they are to blame for problems. It is best for you to remove that guilt and convince your coworkers that problem-solving is not finger-pointing and the goal is coming up with new and better ways of doing things.

I would discuss how the solutions that have been used before might not solve the current problems you face. Next, I would encourage the group to discuss focused ideas and potential answers openly and freely. Simply, give them ownership of the problem-solving process. And acknowledge the group’s positive progress when advancements have been made – celebrate success, even in small ways. These tactics should help teams keep ideas alive and fuel organizational creativity and innovation.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.