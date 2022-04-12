Read Today's Paper Tuesday, April 12
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE Get 1 month for just 99¢

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Members Only
Business

Berkman tower sold for $187.6 million

The 13-story Berkman tower at 217 14th Ave. SW sold for $187.6 million on April 5. The complex, which opened in 2020, features 277 apartments, a 73-room hotel and street-level commercial space. It stands a few hundred feet away from Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital.

The Berkman
The Berkman tower on Monday, April 11, 2022, in Rochester. It was sold for $187.6 million on April 5.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
April 12, 2022 10:41 AM
Share

ROCHESTER — A 13-story tower in the shadow of Mayo Clinic’s Saint Marys Hospital recently sold for $187.6 million, less than two years after it opened.

The Berkman at 217 14th Ave. SW features 277 apartments, a 73-room hotel and street-level commercial space. It stands a few hundred feet away from Saint Marys and across Second Street Southwest from the Courtyard By Marriott and Homewood Suites hotels.

Lux bob.jpg
Bob Lux.
Contributed

Twin Cities developer Alatus spearheaded the creation of The Berkman, which opened in June 2020. Under the name of Knickerbocker Berkman LLC, CBRE Investment Management of Boston sold the tower and related townhomes on 2.77 acres in a contract for deed deal on April 5, 2022.

Florida-based Rochester MN Properties, LLC bought the property, which cost an estimated $115 million to build. Bob Lux, Alatus founder and principal, is listed as the manager of Rochester MN Properties. Rochester MN Properties paid the full $187.6 million at closing.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of The Berkman property at $162.5 million for 2022-2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This project was first announced in May 2016. Alatus partnered with Rochester developers Ed and Nick Pompeian as well as Bob Sexton in the early days of mapping out the project. The city of Rochester approved the project to receive $10.5 million in tax increment financing.

In August 2017, Alatus took control of The Brentwood on 2nd hotel (formerly known as the Blondell ) and the Ray-Mar Motel that stood on that corner. The old hotels were demolished in late fall of that year.

It was named after Daisy Louis Berkman Plummer , who was the wife of legendary Mayo Clinic physician Dr. Henry Plummer. The couple’s home, the Plummer house, is a historic Rochester site.

This is the largest sale in Olmsted County in 2022, so far.

Also Read
20220408_175157.jpg
Members Only
Business
The name of a new downtown Rochester watering hole surfaces
Building permits for the former Dooley’s Pub space at 255 First Ave SW in the City of Rochester-owned Minnesota Biobusiness Center bubbled up last week. The permits offered a drop of new information about Powers Ventures' future plans for the space.
April 09, 2022 03:36 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220405_133301.jpg
Members Only
Business
Empty downtown bar spot to be transformed into event venue
Leah Driscoll and her sister-in-law Cassie Fenstra, along with Ray Driscoll and Branden Monson have a vision for the former Top Shots/Fusion/R Bar space at 316 S. Broadway in downtown Rochester. The new business will be called LC’s Venue. The hope is to start hosting events in August or September.
April 07, 2022 12:46 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Kemps
Members Only
Business
Kemps employees threaten strike if contract not resolved
Teamsters 120, which represents 166 employees at the Kemps ice cream plant at 406 N. Broadway Ave., posted on social media this weekend that, “Potential work stoppage could have major effects on ice cream supply in the Midwest."
April 05, 2022 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Load More

The next big ticket deal was the $67.3 million purchase of Waters on Mayowood in February. Inland Real Estate Group of Cos. purchased the senior living complex at 827 Mayowood Road SW in three transactions of $53.06 million, $7.30 million and $7.02 million on Feb. 7.

The biggest dollar figure in an Olmsted County real estate transaction in recent memory is $230 million. That is what the investors led by Wisconsin hospital executive Javon Bea paid for the Kahler hotels portfolio in 2013. That deal included the Kahler Grand, the Kahler Inn & Suites, the Marriott Rochester at Mayo Clinic and the Residence Inn.

Jeff Kiger tracks business action in Rochester and southeastern Minnesota every day in "Heard on the Street." Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.

Heard on the Street - Jeff Kiger column sig

Related Topics: HEARD ON THE STREETROCHESTERMEMBERS-ONLYREAL ESTATE
What to read next
01 Spanish Immersion at Willow Creek Middle School
Exclusive
Local
Growing up bilingual: Rochester Public Schools continues expanding its Spanish Immersion Program
“In kindergarten right now, some of our students are already speaking back to us in Spanish,” said Katie Miller, an instructional coach with the Spanish Immersion Program. “We don’t really expect it until the middle of first grade. But they are already starting to mix the languages a little bit.”
April 12, 2022 10:22 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Harmony map.png
Local
Prescribed burn scheduled near Highway 52 east of Harmony
Burn crews from the Minnesota Department of Transportation will be conducting a prescribed burn in Fillmore County on Tuesday, April 12, 2022.
April 12, 2022 09:33 AM
 · 
By  Post Bulletin staff reports
Fatal Crash on East Circle Drive
Local
Rochester woman killed in Monday crash identified
Police are still investigating what caused a car to go into the ditch and into oncoming traffic, causing the crash Monday, April 11, 2022.
April 12, 2022 09:02 AM
 · 
By  Emily Cutts
Post Bulletin Minute podcast logo - Silver Lake Liquor sponsor
Local
Morning Headlines: Highway 14 safety improvements delayed awaiting decision on state funds for new overpass
Subscribe and listen to the Post Bulletin Minute at postbulletin.com, Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google Podcasts.
April 12, 2022 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe