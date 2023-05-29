Betty Sue's Better Brew Cafe in Pine Island to close at the end of June

PINE ISLAND — BobbiJo Kennedy loves to cook — for her customers, for her family — but right now she needs to take a break. So, on June 29, 2023, Kennedy will close the doors at Betty Sue’s Better Brew Cafe for the final time.

“My husband's ill, so I will be taking care of him right now until he gets better,” Kennedy said. “Then we'll see what happens from there, but he's my number one priority.”

In addition to her husband's illness — Kennedy said he's been diagnosed with esophageal cancer back in January — a variety of factors have pushed her toward this hard decision. For example, after the pandemic, Kennedy found it hard to find employees to staff the cafe. Then, the building owner Kennedy rents from also put the building up for sale recently, contributing to her decision.

The decision was hard considering how much the community seemed to embrace her from the start.

A coffee shop had occupied the space when then-mayor of Pine Island, Rod Steele, approached Kennedy about opening a new one.

Originally from the Twin Cities, Kennedy had always worked in the food industry and agreed to do it. However, she was set on a mom and pops restaurant, not another coffee shop.

“So then we had to do the build out and we put my kitchen in, it was a big thing,” Kennedy said. “It was kind of fun. The community was super excited as we got a new piece of equipment, and they came in and were able to see it, because I've let them back into my kitchen. And yeah, so it was fun.”

Kennedy has a passion for cooking. She began her career in the food industry at the age of 14, when she got her first job as a waitress in Inver Grove Heights. She also always made sure to make a home-cooked meal for her family.

“From the time that I had my children, we always had a sit down meal at home,” Kennedy said. “I always cook. That's just kind of how it's always been. I couldn't imagine not being able to do that, so I want to bring it here. For families that are not at home and can't do it and want to do it here.”

Kennedy will miss a lot of things about the restaurant, but her customers are what she will miss the most. The community welcomed Kennedy and her restaurant with open arms, and she has regulars who come in every day.

“We consider them family,” Kennedy said. “They've watched my three daughters who have all worked here with my husband and I. They've watched my kids grow up.”

All of her daughters have worked in the restaurant and there are fond memories associated with it. Her middle daughter’s painting of the restaurant for a school project hangs on display on the wall. Kennedy’s youngest daughter who works in Kasson still continues to help out in the restaurant.

“June will be hard for me because I'll start taking things down and start putting things away,” Kennedy said. “It'll be very devastating.”

The community has continued to show Kennedy and her family support during this tough time. Her husband's co-workers from the Twin Cities put on a benefit for him in Pine Island and around 400 people came to support Kennedy and her family.

“Pretty much the whole community and all of his employees up there (attended),” Kennedy said. “It was very overwhelming. It was a very long day. I’m very appreciative. They embraced us like we're family. I mean, the same thing with COVID too. This community is wonderful.”

Betty Sue’s Better Brew Cafe will continue operations with its regular hours through June 29.

“I will miss each and every person that has been through my doors,” Kennedy said. “I do look at them as family. So it will be very, very hard to say goodbye to all of them.”