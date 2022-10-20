Beware the backstabbers among your employees

Dear Dave,

I am a manager and I have always tried to take care of my employees. Without going into a lot of detail, I was “stabbed in the back” by one of my employees. A confidence he and I shared was used against me, just so he could make himself look better and make me look like an incompetent manager. I am disappointed and saddened because I never thought this would happen. It seems like maybe I cannot fully trust any of my employees now.

— R

Dear R,

Please keep the faith. To be clear, trust influences every interaction in a working relationship, and it strengthens bonds. Without trust, no relationship can thrive. Finding trustworthy employees and providing them opportunities for career growth is still one of the smartest things you could do.

Backstabbers at work come in several different types, including “belittlers” who hurl put-downs, demeaning remarks, and disparaging comments; “credit thieves” who steal your ideas and grab the glory when a project is successful; “finger pointers” who pin the blame on others when a project goes south; and “rumor rangers” who stir up drama by spreading gossip, lies, and half-truths that destroy reputations. There is no end to the creative methods backstabbers will use.

In any case, your confidence with your employee should have been built on a firm foundation of trust, and people don’t always embrace and nurture trust the way that they should. It may be given freely at first, but it also may be taken for granted. Sadly, your employee sought self-promotion versus living your shared pact of trust.

Employees who backstab coworkers and bosses erode the company’s well-being as a whole. These individuals produce a culture of paranoia, jumpiness, mistrust and negativity, and managers end up spending most of their day handling related conflicts. In business, you will hear employees respond to happenings at work with, “I did not know that.” Well, to these employees I would say, “Guess what … you weren’t trusted to know that.”

More on those backstabbers

Backstabbing leaves trust scars. Backstabbers lie right to your face, even after you treated them well as their manager. The motives for backstabbing usually stem from character flaws and a delusional belief that the only way to get ahead is to stomp on people’s hearts and trust.

Granted, betrayal hurts, and it is often hard to deal with, but you shouldn’t blame yourself for the betrayal. You do have every right to be angered and feel violated, but don’t let your feelings deny trustworthy employees from receiving your faith in them. But, often, even the most loyal employees may “spill the beans” if they are backed up against the wall.

Confronting the backstabber

Step one is to meet with the backstabber. Calmly, but firmly, explain that you're aware of what he has done and you’re disappointed with how he has treated you. Tell him what consequences his behavior had on your career. Be respectful but be specific and direct. A “controlled” confrontation is the only way to handle this deceptive behavior.

You should be open-minded, so consider your employee’s side of the story and consider any reasoning behind his actions – if there are any. For example, maybe he was coerced or pressured to betray you by threats and intimidation from another manager. Or maybe he failed to fully grasp the negative consequences his behavior would have on your job and respectability.

You may want an apology and a promise of no further backstabbing – and many may not agree with me – but as a manager, I would demand it. However, if you can, try to find forgiveness. If you can understand why your employee did what he did, and you don’t believe he’ll do it again, find a workable compromise, learn from the experience, and move on.

If your employee actually lied or blew things out of proportion and behaved in violation of company privacy rules, review your company’s policies to determine if you must discipline, or even fire him. If there is a violation of policy, provide appropriate verbal or written warnings and follow up to ensure your employee complies with stated expectations.

Finally, stay vigilant, but not jumpy, and try to know when and if you’re being betrayed. Remember to get the facts and size up the situations before reacting. Employees watch their managers and are sensitive to their behaviors and attitudes. They may not trust you unless you trust them first.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.