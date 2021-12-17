SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month
SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 3 months just 99¢/month

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Biden administration pushes plan to ease truck driver shortage

The officials said the plan will not only look at the immediate driver shortage but also address long-standing challenges in the trucking industry that predate the arrival of COVID-19.

BIZ-TRUCK-DRIVERS-BIDEN-LA
Trucks line up to drop off their loads at the Port of Los Angeles in Aug. 27, 2020.
Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times/TNS
By Jaimie Ding / Los Angeles Times
December 17, 2021 01:15 PM
Share

The Biden administration will announce a three-pronged plan to recruit and retain truck drivers in an effort to combat a driver shortage that has contributed to the supply chain problems plaguing the globe since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, senior administration officials said Wednesday.

The officials said the plan will not only look at the immediate driver shortage but also address long-standing challenges in the trucking industry that predate the arrival of COVID-19.

The plan includes connecting veterans who left the service with extensive military trucking experience — 70,000 over the last five years — with trucking jobs as they transition to civilian life.

The administration will be working closely with the private sector to engage in a "90-day apprenticeship challenge" to recruit as many employers as possible to start registered apprenticeships.

Apprenticeships, a popular form of workforce training in many industries, are an "earn and learn" model that enables interested truck drivers to learn on the job, the administration officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We're willing to say that any employer that's willing to step up and be part of registered apprenticeship, we can help them launch a new program within 48 hours," said one of the officials, who, like the other administration officials, requested anonymity to provide details of the plan before the official announcement.

Also Read
BIZ-AUTO-TESLA-EARNS-LA
Business
Tesla adds $144 billion to market value after record deliveries
Worldwide deliveries totaled 308,600 vehicles in the fourth quarter, well ahead of the average analyst estimate of roughly 263,000 vehicles, and topping the company’s previous record of 241,300 from the prior quarter.
January 04, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Matt Turner and Brendan Case / Bloomberg News
BIZ-CORONAVIRUS-CRUISESHIPS-FL
Business
COVID-19 spreads to 89 cruise ships, prompting CDC investigations
Roger Frizzell, a spokesperson for Carnival, said in an email that “our health and safety protocols put in place have proven to be effective time and time again over the past year with our sailings being restarted across each of our brands.”
December 29, 2021 04:15 PM
 · 
By  Kasia Klimasinska and Martine Paris / Bloomberg News
BIZ-OHARE-FLIGHT-CANCELLATIONS-TB
Business
Flight cancellations at O’Hare continue as COVID-19 causes staffing shortages for some airlines
Ninety-seven flights had been canceled at O’Hare International Airport by about 6 p.m. Monday, with another 42 scrubbed for Tuesday, and the numbers were rising, according to the website FlightAware.
December 29, 2021 08:56 AM
 · 
By  Sarah Freishtat / Chicago Tribune

The Biden administration hopes to expand the number of apprentices in the trucking industry, which currently number more than 10,000.

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, Labor Secretary Marty Walsh and National Economic Council Director Brian Deese are scheduled to announce the plan Thursday after a roundtable with trucking industry and labor leaders.

The departments of Labor and Transportation will detail steps they will take to lay the foundation for a stronger trucking workforce overall, including working with states and providing federal funding opportunities to streamline the licensing process for new drivers.

The administration officials referenced President Biden's recently passed infrastructure bill, which included a pilot program to lower the minimum age for interstate truck drivers to 18 from 21 to help the industry target young people fresh out of high school.

The bill also includes funding for compensation studies to understand the hours truck drivers work and hours spent unpaid while waiting to load and unload cargo.

Administration officials said they will also form a task force to address the recruitment and safety of women into the work force.

The ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach are facing unprecedented gridlock as the global supply chain struggles with shortages of cargo ships and containers and a lack of workers willing to drive trucks or handle inventory in warehouses for the wages offered.

ADVERTISEMENT

The driver shortage is a major factor in the gridlock, as trucks carry more than 70% of domestic cargo shipments. Like many other workers, truck drivers have been slow to return to their jobs, and the arrival of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus may add to the hesitation.

©2021 Los Angeles Times. Visit at latimes.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Related Topics: TRANSPORTATION
What to read next
Smith Schafer
Business
Med City accounting firm ready to move out of downtown to northwest
Smith Schafer, one of the largest accounting firms in Minnesota, is moving its team to the second floor of a recently completed Rochester office building at 2575 Commerce Drive NW on Jan. 8.
January 05, 2022 06:01 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
BIZ-TOPPS-EISNER-MLB-GET
Business
Michael Eisner sells Topps sports trading card company after losing key licenses
Eisner has owned Topps, the company synonymous with sports trading cards, since 2007 through his investment firm Tornante Co.
January 05, 2022 01:15 PM
 · 
By  Ryan Faughnder / Los Angeles Times
BIZ-CANNABIS-SALES-ILLINOIS-TB
Business
Illinois recreational cannabis sales set record in December, hit $1.38 billion for the year
The state’s 110 dispensaries sold more than 30 million weed products during 2021, with nearly a third of the recreational cannabis revenues generated by out-of-state customers, according to the state.
January 05, 2022 09:51 AM
 · 
By  Robert Channick / Chicago Tribune
010522.B.FF.SALESTAX
Business
Minnesota communities still capturing sales tax revenues despite ‘Amazon effect’, new research finds
The growth of online shopping and its effect on local taxes was a cause for concern among civic leaders. New research has shown those concerns are largely unfounded.
January 05, 2022 08:11 AM
 · 
By  Thomas Evanella