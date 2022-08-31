Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, August 31

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Big Blue names new top local executives for state and Rochester

IBM announced this week that two Rochester executives are being promoted to fill the state and local roles left open by the retirement of Senior State Executive Tory Johnson.

ibm rochester
IBM announced this week that two Rochester executives are being promoted to fill the state and local roles left open by the retirement of Senior State Executive Tory Johnson.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
August 31, 2022 12:59 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

ROCHESTER — Continuing the tradition of having its top Minnesota leadership based in Rochester, IBM announced two promotions to fill the roles left open by the retirement of Senior State Executive Tory Johnson.

Jessica Eidem will take on the title and duties of senior state executive in addition to role as director of Power Technical Sales.

Jessica Eidem.jpeg
Jessica Eidem
Submitted

As Big Blue’s top executive in Minnesota, Eidem will be responsible for “external and government relations in the state on behalf of IBM.” She will work closely with IBM’s Government and Regulatory Affairs team on legislative actions related to the company's business.

Johnson, who worked for IBM for 40 years, was named senior state executive in 2018 in addition to the role as Rochester’s senior location executive. Having both titles means Johnson followed in the footsteps of his predecessor, Walt Ling. When Ling retired at the end of 2016, he was both the top leader for Rochester as well as Minnesota.

Dave R. Nelson, director of IBM i Development, will take on Johnson’s other title of senior location executive. He will be responsible for “site initiatives, employee engagement, and communications with IBM employees in Minnesota.” Nelson will also oversee long-term and day-to-day operations for IBM at its Rochester campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both Eidem and Nelson step into their new roles at the start of September.

During Johnson’s tenure as the top IBM leader in Rochester, Big Blue sold its almost 500-acre campus at 3605 N. US 52 for $33.9 million in 2018.

Dave Nelson .jpg
Dave R. Nelson
Submitted

IBM, which built the campus in 1958, has dramatically reduced its Rochester presence in recent years. It now has a 12-year lease to occupy eight of the 34 buildings on the east side of its former campus. Much of the rest of what is now called the Rochester Technology Campus is leased by companies such as HGST/Western Digital, Celestica, Vyriad , Applied Aerosol Technologies, Spectrum, Kemps and others.

In a company-wide change, IBM also split into two entities in October 2020. The second company, based in New York City, is called Kyndryl .

It’s not known how many people IBM and Kyndryl employ in Rochester or within the state of Minnesota. The company stopped releasing employee numbers in 2008.

Also Read
20220830_112201.jpg
Business
Northwest Rochester industrial complex sold for $1.96 million
Valleyhigh Commons LLC, led by David Haeuszer of Orlando, Florida, purchased the 44,000-square-foot complex at 1304 and 1310 Valleyhigh Drive NW on Aug. 26. The buildings are located between the Colonial Lanes bowling alley and the Rochester Meat facility.
August 30, 2022 01:41 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
StableFeed
Business
Kasson horse feed maker turns to forgotten crop as an ingredient and investment
Mary Hartman's Kasson-based StableFeed firm is bringing back a forgotten perennial crop – sainfoin – to create healthy horse feed as well as a new niche in the U.S. agriculture market.
August 27, 2022 06:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

An annual Occupational Safety and Health Administration document posted within IBM offices in 2018 reported 2,791 as the "annual average number of employees" working in Rochester. That was 364 more employees than the 2,427 IBM posted in 2017.

IBM's Rochester employment peaked at more than 8,000 in the 1990s.

It was the top Rochester employer in the early 1960s until Mayo Clinic surpassed it in 1966 with 3,321 employees compared to IBM’s 3,300. By 1967, Mayo Clinic grew to 3,850 employees and IBM climbed to 3,800 Rochester employees.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tory Johnson (2).JPG
Tory Johnson
Submitted
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERIBM
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
RPD - THEFT.png
Local
Nonprofit's buses fall prey to catalytic converter theft
Four catalytic converters were reported stolen from Ability Building Community buses Sunday morning.
August 31, 2022 09:53 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
Scam graphic
Local
Rochester man loses $7,000 in online scam
Suspect requested man purchase gift cards from four stores following a false identity theft alert.
August 31, 2022 09:50 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen
testing.jpg
Local
Rochester students fall 13.7% in math, 10.2% in reading on MCA tests
The MCA tests students in grades 3-11. Because of the pandemic, the Minnesota Department of Education did not provide results for either 2020 or 2021.
August 31, 2022 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Jordan Shearer
Med City Mover
Local
Med City Mover leaving Rochester
The automated Med City Mover shuttle is ending its yearlong test under a Minnesota Department of Transportation program.
August 31, 2022 09:24 AM
 · 
By  Randy Petersen