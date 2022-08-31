Big Blue names new top local executives for state and Rochester

ROCHESTER — Continuing the tradition of having its top Minnesota leadership based in Rochester, IBM announced two promotions to fill the roles left open by the retirement of Senior State Executive Tory Johnson.

Jessica Eidem will take on the title and duties of senior state executive in addition to role as director of Power Technical Sales.

Jessica Eidem Submitted

As Big Blue’s top executive in Minnesota, Eidem will be responsible for “external and government relations in the state on behalf of IBM.” She will work closely with IBM’s Government and Regulatory Affairs team on legislative actions related to the company's business.

Johnson, who worked for IBM for 40 years, was named senior state executive in 2018 in addition to the role as Rochester’s senior location executive. Having both titles means Johnson followed in the footsteps of his predecessor, Walt Ling. When Ling retired at the end of 2016, he was both the top leader for Rochester as well as Minnesota.

Dave R. Nelson, director of IBM i Development, will take on Johnson’s other title of senior location executive. He will be responsible for “site initiatives, employee engagement, and communications with IBM employees in Minnesota.” Nelson will also oversee long-term and day-to-day operations for IBM at its Rochester campus.

Both Eidem and Nelson step into their new roles at the start of September.

During Johnson’s tenure as the top IBM leader in Rochester, Big Blue sold its almost 500-acre campus at 3605 N. US 52 for $33.9 million in 2018.

Dave R. Nelson Submitted

IBM, which built the campus in 1958, has dramatically reduced its Rochester presence in recent years. It now has a 12-year lease to occupy eight of the 34 buildings on the east side of its former campus. Much of the rest of what is now called the Rochester Technology Campus is leased by companies such as HGST/Western Digital, Celestica, Vyriad , Applied Aerosol Technologies, Spectrum, Kemps and others.

In a company-wide change, IBM also split into two entities in October 2020. The second company, based in New York City, is called Kyndryl .

It’s not known how many people IBM and Kyndryl employ in Rochester or within the state of Minnesota. The company stopped releasing employee numbers in 2008.

An annual Occupational Safety and Health Administration document posted within IBM offices in 2018 reported 2,791 as the "annual average number of employees" working in Rochester. That was 364 more employees than the 2,427 IBM posted in 2017.

IBM's Rochester employment peaked at more than 8,000 in the 1990s.

It was the top Rochester employer in the early 1960s until Mayo Clinic surpassed it in 1966 with 3,321 employees compared to IBM’s 3,300. By 1967, Mayo Clinic grew to 3,850 employees and IBM climbed to 3,800 Rochester employees.

