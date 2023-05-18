Billboard firm founder adds to Rochester investment with $4.25 million hotel purchase

ROCHESTER — The family behind Reagan Outdoor Advertising is taking its Rochester investment beyond billboards with a $4.25 million purchase of the Guest House Inn & Suites hotel.

Reagan Outdoor entered the Rochester market in 2019 , when it acquired Fairway Outdoor’s billboard holdings. Reagan Outdoor founder Bill Reagan Sr. said then that he was a fan of Rochester, because he had been visiting it for years while coming to Mayo Clinic for treatment.

Now Bill Reagan Sr. has taken his admiration for the Med City to another level with the purchase of the 118 room Guest House Inn at 435 16th Ave. NW on May 11, 2023. That's the hotel along Civic Center Drive with a former Sinclair Gas brontosaurus statue standing out front.

The deal also included the attached restaurant building that houses Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que .

Under the corporate name of 435 16th Avenue Northwest, LLC, he bought the 52-year-old hotel from Wisconsin-based Sweet Property, LLC. Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the property at $3.88 million for 2023-2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Reagan family are a bunch of real estate folks who happen to own a billboard company. We do real estate acquisition all over the country,” explained Reagan Outdoor’s Corporate Counsel and Corporate Development Manager Daniel McClendon. “In this case, the opportunity came up to buy the Guest House property. We just thought that this was a piece of property that had a lot of real value in it. It was a no-brainer.”

The hotel will remain under the Guest House brand for now. It transitioned from Travelodge to Guest House in 2007. Reagan is retaining the hotel management and the 25 employees that staff the Guest House.

The next step is upgrading the aging property, according to McClendon.

“We're going to improve the hotel quite a bit. It will look a lot better in the very near future,” he said.”This is a property that probably hasn't had much love from its past owners is it needed. We look at it as a great opportunity to get into more of the real estate game here in Olmsted County and do it in a way that we can spruce up this property and make it a real gem for the gateway into downtown Rochester.”

Meanwhile, Reagan Outdoor advertising is also stepping up its game as it manages its 1,800 billboards in Minnesota and Iowa with a team of 34 local employees.

Reagan Outdoor Advertising Founder Bill Reagan Sr. paid $4.25 million to buy the Guest House Inn hotel at 435 16th Ave. NW on May 11, 2023. The deal also included the Famous Dave's restaurant Jeff Kiger/ Post Bulletin

“We're hiring some of the best talent in town right now,” said Reagan Outdoors General Manager Jeremy Gunderson as he announced the recent hiring of two well-known Rochester names — former State Rep. Nels Pierson and former TV weatherman Ken Quattrin .

Pierson is now Reagan’s business development/government relations representative in Rochester. Quattrin is working in sales.

“We want to be great partners with the city of Rochester, and we want to keep growing here for a long time,” added Gunderson.