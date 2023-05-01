99¢/month for 3 months SUBSCRIBE NOW
Read Today's Paper Monday, May 1

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business

Black Swan to open the doors of renovated Old City Hall apartments to the public

After six months of renovations, Black Swan Living is opening the doors of Rochester’s 92-year-old Old City Hall apartments for a historic public open house on Friday, May 5, 2023.

Old City Hall
After six months of renovations, Black Swan Living is opening the doors of Rochester’s 92-year-old Old City Hall apartments for a historic public open house on Friday, May 5, 2023.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Today at 3:26 PM

ROCHESTER — Black Swan Living is opening the doors of the Residence at Old City Hall apartments in downtown for a historic public open house to show off recent renovations in the spirit of a similar event in 1998.

Black Swan Living, led by Nick and Dr. Elaine Stageberg , purchased the Residence at Old City Hall apartments at 224 First Ave. SW for $5 million from long-time Rochester developer Jeff Allman in the fall of 2022. Black Swan, which owns almost 1,000 local housing units, recently purchased another downtown apartment complex Residence @ Discovery Square for $26.9 million.

Old City Hall was built in 1931 and dedicated in 1932. The classic Art Deco-style building was Rochester’s government center for 67 years. It still features a 1,200-square-foot grand foyer with a terrazzo floor, marble-lined hallways, terrazzo floors and a 25-foot master staircase.

Find more news important to you

Allman purchased it from the city in 1998 for $200,000 and then renovated it into a 22-unit apartment complex. His restoration work with Rochester architect Chris Colby earned several awards .

Soon after buying it, he opened the doors to the public to tour. The building was also subject to a large open house in 1932 , when it was dedicated as the new city hall.

ADVERTISEMENT

While preserving the building's historic charm, Black Swan has been renovating and updating amenities in the 22-unit apartment complex for the past six months. Now the Stagebergs would like to open the doors “to keep the community involved in the history of Old City Hall.”

Nick Stageberg expects to have a loft apartment located in the former city council chambers available for viewing.

The open house will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 5, 2023. There will be refreshments available.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. The opinions of my employer do not necessarily reflect my opinions. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What To Read Next
IMG_5489.jpg
Business
David's Bridal files for bankruptcy, announces mass layoffs nationwide
May 01, 2023 02:17 PM
 · 
By  Brielle Bredsten
Garrett Photo.JPG
Minnesota
Northwest Minnesota business owner named Minnesota Young Entrepreneur of the Year
May 01, 2023 11:30 AM
 · 
By  Ingrid Harbo
Scylla with limbs controled by RDC Raging Sea dancers.JPG
Arts and Entertainment
This week: 'Odyssey' at Rochester Civic Theatre; 10th Annual Beer Street Social; Artist gallery tour
May 01, 2023 09:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT


Lanesboro Green Home
Lifestyle
Living green: Lanesboro couple builds their solar-powered retirement home
May 01, 2023 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Rebecca Mitchell
image001.jpg
Arts and Entertainment
Once an open mic performer, David Harris returns to Rochester as headliner
May 01, 2023 06:00 AM
 · 
By  John Molseed
Byron, Stewartville softball
Prep
Byron's Macy Borowski ready for challenge of Ivy League softball, academics
May 01, 2023 05:30 AM
 · 
By  Abby Sharpe
Lourdes, Byron boys basketball
College
Gustavus men’s basketball team loading up on area players
May 01, 2023 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Guy N. Limbeck