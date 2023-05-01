Black Swan to open the doors of renovated Old City Hall apartments to the public

ROCHESTER — Black Swan Living is opening the doors of the Residence at Old City Hall apartments in downtown for a historic public open house to show off recent renovations in the spirit of a similar event in 1998.

Black Swan Living, led by Nick and Dr. Elaine Stageberg , purchased the Residence at Old City Hall apartments at 224 First Ave. SW for $5 million from long-time Rochester developer Jeff Allman in the fall of 2022. Black Swan, which owns almost 1,000 local housing units, recently purchased another downtown apartment complex Residence @ Discovery Square for $26.9 million.

Old City Hall was built in 1931 and dedicated in 1932. The classic Art Deco-style building was Rochester’s government center for 67 years. It still features a 1,200-square-foot grand foyer with a terrazzo floor, marble-lined hallways, terrazzo floors and a 25-foot master staircase.

Allman purchased it from the city in 1998 for $200,000 and then renovated it into a 22-unit apartment complex. His restoration work with Rochester architect Chris Colby earned several awards .

Soon after buying it, he opened the doors to the public to tour. The building was also subject to a large open house in 1932 , when it was dedicated as the new city hall.

While preserving the building's historic charm, Black Swan has been renovating and updating amenities in the 22-unit apartment complex for the past six months. Now the Stagebergs would like to open the doors “to keep the community involved in the history of Old City Hall.”

Nick Stageberg expects to have a loft apartment located in the former city council chambers available for viewing.

The open house will run from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. on May 5, 2023. There will be refreshments available.