Bleu Duck Kitchen is hatching a new Mexican restaurant in Wisconsin

LA CROSSE, Wis. — A colorful Rochester restaurant will soon spread its wings to fly across the state border and hatch a second eatery with a different accent in Wisconsin.

Jennifer Lester and Erik Kleven, the creators of the Bleu Duck Kitchen in downtown Rochester, are planning to open Taqueria Pato Azul in La Crosse, Wis. in mid-September.

The Wisconsin-based Pato Azul, Spanish for blue duck, has been in the works for a while. Pato Azul menu items have been popping up at Bleu Duck for a couple of years.

“The authentic Mexican kitchen with some Bleu Duck twists” is being built out in a historic building at 127 Fourth St. South in La Crosse.

Pato Azul's website describes the future 65-seat restaurant as "Where Pablo Escobar and Quentin Tarantino meet for a taco."

ADVERTISEMENT

This announcement of the Pato Azul project comes as Bleu Duck is celebrating its sixth anniversary . It started serving in the Conley Maass Downs building at 14 Fourth St. SW on Aug. 26, 2016.

"We have been looking for a space to expand our business for quite some time and you could say that the stars finally aligned when we found this gem in La Crosse," stated Lester in the Pato Azul announcement. "Erik (Kleven) grew up in La Crosse, which makes this all even that much more special."

Lester and Kleven are working with Rochester designer Brianna Prudoehl of Fox & Fern to make the La Crosse Patu Azul environment “rich with color, textures and artistic flair.”