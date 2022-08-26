Get 6 Months for Just $2 Limited time offer. SUBSCRIBE
Read Today's Paper Friday, August 26

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bleu Duck Kitchen is hatching a new Mexican restaurant in Wisconsin

Jennifer Lester and Erik Kleven, the creators of the Bleu Duck Kitchen in downtown Rochester, are planning to open Taqueria Pato Azul in La Crosse, Wis. in mid-September.

Bleu Duck Kitchen
Jennifer Lester and Erik Kleven, the creators of the Bleu Duck Kitchen in downtown Rochester, are planning to open Taqueria Pato Azul in La Crosse, Wis. in mid-September.
Post Bulletin file photo
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
August 26, 2022 01:02 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

LA CROSSE, Wis. — A colorful Rochester restaurant will soon spread its wings to fly across the state border and hatch a second eatery with a different accent in Wisconsin.

Jennifer Lester and Erik Kleven, the creators of the Bleu Duck Kitchen in downtown Rochester, are planning to open Taqueria Pato Azul in La Crosse, Wis. in mid-September.

Also Read
Heard Around Rochester Podcast logo
Business
Heard Around Rochester: Creamery grows in small town of Hart; Comedy club returns to Rochester
New episodes are published weekly on Fridays.
August 26, 2022 12:00 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
Food Service Workers Picket
Business
Food service workers picket in front of Mayo Clinic
Union workers who prepare and serve food on Mayo Clinic campuses are picketing in downtown Rochester today in response to difficult contract negotiations with their employer, Morrison Healthcare.
August 25, 2022 05:18 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

The Wisconsin-based Pato Azul, Spanish for blue duck, has been in the works for a while. Pato Azul menu items have been popping up at Bleu Duck for a couple of years.

“The authentic Mexican kitchen with some Bleu Duck twists” is being built out in a historic building at 127 Fourth St. South in La Crosse.

Pato Azul's website describes the future 65-seat restaurant as "Where Pablo Escobar and Quentin Tarantino meet for a taco."

ADVERTISEMENT

This announcement of the Pato Azul project comes as Bleu Duck is celebrating its sixth anniversary . It started serving in the Conley Maass Downs building at 14 Fourth St. SW on Aug. 26, 2016.

"We have been looking for a space to expand our business for quite some time and you could say that the stars finally aligned when we found this gem in La Crosse," stated Lester in the Pato Azul announcement. "Erik (Kleven) grew up in La Crosse, which makes this all even that much more special."

Lester and Kleven are working with Rochester designer Brianna Prudoehl of Fox & Fern to make the La Crosse Patu Azul environment “rich with color, textures and artistic flair.”

pato.jpg
Jennifer Lester and Erik Kleven, the creators of the Bleu Duck Kitchen in downtown Rochester, are planning to open Taqueria Pato Azul in La Crosse, Wis. in mid-September.
Taqueria Pato Azul
Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERRESTAURANTS AND BARS
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Dover-Eyota Pigskin
Local
Photos: Slice of Life August 2022
View "slice of life" photos from around the area.
August 26, 2022 01:06 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
Stephen Thomas Conlin
Local
Former St. Charles mayoral candidate charged with drugging and sexually assaulting juvenile
Stephen Thomas Conlin, 64, of St. Charles, a former mayoral candidate who has consistently been in and out of trouble with the law for over a decade, is accused of drugging and sexually assaulting a teenager in his St. Charles business.
August 26, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson
090322.B.FF.FERGUSFALLS_1
Business
Business is booming in Fergus Falls, and it's women leading the way
Female entrepreneurship is booming in Fergus Falls, thanks to a local economic development initiative and a community of supportive women, business leaders.
August 26, 2022 10:47 AM
 · 
By  Mary Jo Hotzler
Monkeypox graphic
NewsMD
UPDATE: Olmsted County monkeypox case came from out of state
The first case in Olmsted County is one of 108 monkeypox cases in Minnesota as of Aug, 25, 2022.
August 26, 2022 10:02 AM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle