Bombon's tropical treats will soon be on the Med City's menu

ROCHESTER — A new Rochester treat shop, Bombon , is gearing up to start serving bubble waffles, fruity desserts, specialty milkshakes and other international street foods by mid- to late March.

Owner Jennifer Cuizapa said she still has “a few finishing touches” before Bombon is ready to open at 2571 Clare Lane NE in Suite 101 inside the Century Business Plaza building.

That places the 1,323-square-foot sweet spot very near Century High School in the same center that houses Attain Chiropractic & Wellness and Computer Integration Technologies among other tenants.

While work on the family-owned shop is still underway, Cuizapa said they are pretty much finished creating the menu.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The fruit specialties like the bionico, chamango, and piña loca will be permanent on the menu, including the burbuja waffles (bubble waffles),” she wrote. “Bombons menu will frequently fluctuate with different specialty milkshakes.”

Bubble waffles, also known as egg waffles, originated as a snack sold on the street in Hong Kong. They are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside with egg-shaped protrusions instead of the square indentations of traditional waffles. They are served with a variety of sweet toppings and fruit.

Bionicos, or Mexican fruit bowls, are made with fresh fruit, a sweet cream sauce and lots of toppings. Chamango is a traditional Mexican beverage made with mango plus spicy chamoy and tajin seasonings.

Cuizapa said that the concept of Bombon is to introduce Rochester to new flavors in a fun place.

“I’ve always wanted to share my ideas with the public and create a space where people feel welcomed and enjoy themselves,” she wrote.