Boutique insurance office pops up in northeast Rochester

ROCHESTER — A boutique insurance provider has a new address following a move to northeast Rochester.

Paul M. Peterson opened the doors of his All Apple Insurance Agency in a new space in Suite 3 at 511 Northern Hills Drive NE on Jan. 3, 2022.

He moved from Suite 209 of the Minnwest Bank building at 331 16th Ave. NW, where he had been based since 2017 .

All Apple provides a full line of insurance offerings, including property, casualty and life as well as business coverage.

“My offerings are focused on people who are interested in coverage as opposed to cost,” explained Peterson. “It's my job to make sure that my clients are covered and that they don't have any difficult conversations with a claims representative.”

He added that this new office is much more accessible, since it does not require customers to climb stairs as his former spot in Minnwest did.

All Apple’s new office is larger and features a reception area. It is based in the former Northern Lights & Furnishings complex. Northern Lights closed in 2021 after a 44-year-run in Rochester.

Peterson’s business joins Arrowhealth Medical Supply, which moved into the Northern Lights building as a tenant in the fall of 2022.