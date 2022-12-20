Boxcar Hippie plans to reopen early in the new year for Rochester diners

ROCHESTER — As the owner of Championship Dining, Justin Schoville has some experience giving Rochester diners something they want to eat. Over the last seven years, popular spots such as Hot Chip and Porch Fried Chicken have become Med City favorites.

While some of Schoville's eateries have come and gone, he's ready to bring back an old favorite in a more permanent manner. Boxcar Hippie, a "ghost kitchen" known for its burritos, will reopen as a brick-and-mortar restaurant Jan. 2, 2023. The announcement has been teased on the Boxcar Hippie Facebook page for a few weeks now.

“We’re planning to have our grand opening to the public that Monday and a soft open for VIP guests next Thursday, Dec. 29 and Friday, Dec. 30,” Schoville said. “It was extremely successful as a ghost kitchen, far more successful than we anticipated. And because of that we knew we were going to bring it back as a brick-and-mortar.”

Boxcar Hippie started out as a ghost kitchen in Championship Dining’s former downtown restaurant Porch Fried Chicken, which opened in 2016. Both restaurants closed on September 19, 2021, due to staffing shortages.

A mural of Cheech Marin and Tommy Chong in the back space of Boxcar Hippie painted by local artist Cassandra Buck to pay tribute to the restaurant's inspiration. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Schoville said while Boxcar Hippie was open in 2021, it had the largest social media following from the Rochester community out of any restaurants in Championship Dining's portfolio. He attributes that success to the work his wife and business partner, Lindsay Zubay, does for the company’s social media as well as the popularity of the burritos.

When it comes to the menu of burritos, fans of the restaurant can expect all of the same burritos as before at Boxcar Hippie with an additional vegan option added to the three that already existed.

“We just changed the vegan options up a little bit because there's more product out there now than there was a year ago. It was amazing to see the following we’ve had with plant-based food. It's just absolutely insane how much business we do with those foods,” said Schoville. Boxcar Hippie is now located inside the same space as Hot Chip in the Apache Shoppes shopping center just south of Apache Mall.

Now as a brick-and-mortar space, Boxcar Hippie has become a shrine in tribute to the inspiration Schoville had for this restaurant and his favorite movies: Cheech and Chong. There are multiple murals painted by local artist Cassandra Buck and Matt Holt in tribute to the iconic 70s stoner duo, and even how the burritos are made at Boxcar Hippie are a nod to food seen in the late 70s film, Up in Smoke.

“Cheech and Chong being from East Los Angeles, they ate a lot of big, cold burritos in the films. We go with big cold burritos, then we grill them and one of the reasons we're grilling them is because when you go to Chipotle to get a burrito it sits in your hand and falls apart.So here we griddle them to help keep them intact then we melt the cheese and then when you're eating and it doesn't fall out as much,” said Schoville.

On top of the tributes to Cheech and Chong through murals and the menu, Boxcar Hippie also has clothing merchandise and a new hot sauce that isn’t for the faint of heart. The hot sauce, Samsa House, is exclusive to Boxcar Hippie and made by former Hot Chip chef, Sam Hastings.

The new exclusive Boxcar Hippe hot sauce created by former Hot Chip chef, Sam Hastings, that is said to be one of the hottest ever created by him according to Justin Schoville. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

Boxcar Hippie will also be bringing on 10-12 new employees to the Championship Dining company when it opens in the New Year. Schoville plans to help out both in the kitchen and behind the scenes for the first month of being reopened then shift focus to other Championship Dining projects for 2023.

Now with his brainchild reopening in a home of its own, and his wife Zubay building up the return on social media, Schoville is excited to offer this dining spot to Championship Dining fans and fans of a certain stoner movie franchise where they can experience great food and a unique atmosphere.