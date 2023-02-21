Breakers in Harmony, a pitstop for any lunch time traveler

HARMONY — For travelers on U.S. Highway 52 between Chatfield and Decorah, Iowa, finding a great stop for lunch isn't always easy.

One lunchtime pit stop that draws a crowd is located just this side of the Iowa border in Harmony, Minnesota: Breakers.

Breakers opened in April 2019 in the same space that Amish Tours, operated by Rich Bishop, is in. The building is tucked behind the intersection of Highway 52 and Main Street, but has drawn in many customers both locally folks on the road.

“We just have a wide variety of people that come to us,” Bonnie Fisher, co-owner of Breakers said. “We've had people from Russia and China. They were all here for Amish tours and we also had a table of people from France and another table sitting over here from Russia, and they're all visiting and talking and they're all going on the tours and enjoying our food.”

Tourists for Amish tours plummeted for two years due to COVID-19, but interest has seen an upswing in the last year helping both businesses out. Even with the downsize in tourists, the local support for the restaurant has never seen hiccups when circumstances out of Fisher and her husband Kevin’s control came up.

“We added a drive up window and that really, really helped us because people could order online, pay online then they just swung right in and grabbed it. That really helped us a lot, and people still come up and use it for orders. Especially in the summertime,” Fisher said.

During the current season of winter, Fisher and her co-worker Sue Fischer — no relation — are the only two running the sandwich shop from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. each weekday. The summer time requires more hands to handle the work with longer hours aided by students from nearby Fillmore Central looking for summer work.

Sue Fischer, left, and Bonnie Fisher, right, put together lunch orders to start the day at BReaKeRs in Harmony, Minnesota on Feb. 21, 2023. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

One of these students at Fillmore Central, senior Maddy Bergey, will work at Breakers for the fourth straight summer. She made a brochure of the business for a school project, which is now featured at the restaurant and around the area.

“In the summer we get a really great crew of high school kids that get a lot of good experience being here," Fisher said. "They're fun to be around and they make the time more exciting.”

At Breakers — stylized as BReaKeRs to incorporate the first initial of Bonnie, Kevin and their family members who went into business with them — sandwiches are the most popular items. Fisher said the turkey avocado delight on cranberry wild rice bread has a big following. However, the menu is not limited to just sandwiches as there are also rice bowls available as well as specialty teas and Bridgeman’s ice cream.

The front counter space of BReaKeRs in Harmony, Minnesota on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023. Theodore Tollefson / Post Bulletin

All these things accumulate to successful and busy summers when more people are at the neighboring Freenotes Harmony Park and splash pad, which is also the terminus of the Preston-Harmony section of the Root River State Trail system. There are also movie nights on Tuesdays throughout July and August when Breakers stays open after hours to serve up movie goers.

Even though it is hard to spot off Highway 52 traveling either north or south, Breakers has become a lunch spot known far and wide.