Business
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Bremer Bank branch to leave Eyota this year, leaving community without a physical bank

The departure means Eyota businesses and residents will have to travel to Rochester or St. Charles for in-person banking.

Bremer Bank
The Bremer Bank location in Eyota on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022.
Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin
Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
September 29, 2022 08:38 AM
EYOTA — The only bank branch in Eyota will close its doors in December, leaving the community without a physical financial institution.

"Personally and city-wise, we're really disappointed to hear about this," said Eyota City Council member Tyrel Clark. "Community banks and banking in small towns are really important to the livelihood of our community."

The Bremer Bank branch at 27 Second St. SW will close at the end of the business day on Dec. 16, 2022, according to Clarise Tushie-Lessard, Bremer Bank's senior vice president of communications.

"Digital adoption has accelerated throughout the banking industry, and we are seeing more customers choosing to do their banking online or via our mobile app," Tushie-Lessard said in a written statement. "This has created less foot traffic and demand at certain branches, and the Eyota location is one of them."

The statement adds that the branch's seven employees have all been offered new positions at other Bremer Bank locations.

"Bremer is committed to ensuring this building is fully utilized within and for the Eyota community, and is having ongoing conversations to that effect," the statement continues. "Bremer remains committed to continuing to serve the Eyota community at our nearby branch in St. Charles, online, or via our mobile app."

After the Bremer Bank branch closes, Clark said Eyota residents and businesses will have to travel to St. Charles or Rochester for in-person banking.

"Business are, I think, gonna be really impacted because they won't be able to bring their checks in," Clark said. "For entrepreneurs that are looking to start businesses, local banks are vital for them to ensure that they can have a local conversation about what is happening in their community and finding the financing to solve those solutions. So, losing a community bank is a really big deal for residents and businesses and organizations."

Clark said Eyota's Economic Development Authority is working to find another area bank or credit union to fill the gap.

"We understand that how people bank is changing," said Clark, "but we also know that local banking institutions are vital for our business community."

Chis Gastner, a senior vice president at Community and Economic Development Associates, which provides economic development leadership in Eyota, said losing a bank can by scary for a rural community.

Gastner said when a town loses an anchor business such as a major manufacturer, a grocery store, the schools or even the bank, strong communities don't see the loss but see the opportunity to utilize that space.

"Something is announced like that quickly turned into an opportunity to figure out okay, now we have this space, what do we want in this space?" Gastner said. "Do we want another bank in that space? Is there something else that we want in that space that now we can go after, because we have an empty space?"

For a building that was used as a bank, Gastner said there is probably a target market, and perhaps that means reaching out to other banking institutions to have "meaningful conversations with potential banks that could come in and replace it.”

Eyota isn't the only city that has lost a Bremer Bank branch. Earlier this year, the Bremer Bank branch in Houston, Minnesota, closed, leaving that town without a physical bank or credit union, KTTC reported .

Dené K. Dryden
By Dené K. Dryden
Dené K. Dryden is the Post Bulletin's region reporter, covering the greater Rochester area. Before joining the Post Bulletin in 2022, she attended Kansas State University and served as an editor for the student newspaper, the Kansas State Collegian, and news director for Wildcat 91.9, K-State's student radio station. Readers can reach Dené at ddryden@postbulletin.com.
