Brothers buy Pine Island complex for $1.15 million to house their remodeling firm

PINE ISLAND — A remodeling contractor company is consolidating its operations under one roof, after its owners purchased an empty Pine Island complex for $1.15 million.

BGM Holdings LLC, owned by Gary and Brandon Miller, bought the 13,046-square-foot building at 829 Rolling View Lane SE in Pine Island’s Elk Run area on Sept. 9, 2022.

That’s the 18-year-old facility that was built and occupied by Steve Breland’s American Waterworks firm. American Waterworks moved to Rochester in 2021-2022.

The Millers plan to move their firm, Peak Remodel and Design Solutions, from two different Pine Island sites to bring their almost 30 employees under one roof.

“This move will give us much more efficiency and the opportunity for growth,” said Gary Miller. “We’re hoping to make the move in the first part of October.”

Rochester Realtor Jay Christenson of Loam Commercial Real Estate represented BGM in the deal, while Matt Gove and Bucky Beeman of Realty Growth Inc. represented the seller, Breland Properties.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the Rolling View Lane property at $806,100 for 2022-2023.