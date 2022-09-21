We see that you have javascript disabled. Please enable javascript and refresh the page to continue reading local news. If you feel you have received this message in error, please contact the customer support team at 1-833-248-7801.
SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Read Today's Paper Wednesday, September 21

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Business
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Brothers buy Pine Island complex for $1.15 million to house their remodeling firm

BGM Holdings LLC, owned by Gary and Brandon Miller, bought the 13,046-square-foot building at 829 Rolling View Lane SE in Pine Island’s Elk Run area on Sept. 9, 2022.

waterworksbuildinglocator.jpg
BGM Holdings LLC, owned by Gary and Brandon Miller, bought the 13,046-square-foot building at 829 Rolling View Lane SE in Pine Island’s Elk Run area on Sept. 9, 2022.
Contributed / Olmsted County Property Records
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
September 21, 2022 03:42 PM
Share
We are part of The Trust Project.

PINE ISLAND — A remodeling contractor company is consolidating its operations under one roof, after its owners purchased an empty Pine Island complex for $1.15 million.

BGM Holdings LLC, owned by Gary and Brandon Miller, bought the 13,046-square-foot building at 829 Rolling View Lane SE in Pine Island’s Elk Run area on Sept. 9, 2022.

Also Read
New Owners at Glynner's Pub
Business
Childhood friends take reins of one of Rochester's 'hidden gems,' Glynner's Pub
Andy Henden and Shane Christofferson purchased Glynner’s Pub at 1643 N. Broadway Ave., next to Fiesta Mexicana, in the River Center Plaza. The duo acquired it from Brad Glynn, who launched the bar in 2005.
September 20, 2022 04:58 PM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger
20220916_102957.jpg
Business
Iconic Rochester remodeling contractor passes the torch to new owner
After 27 years, Rochester remodeling contractor Diane Quinn is passing her business, Beyond Kitchens, to Katie Darval. Darval has worked closely with her for 15 years.
September 19, 2022 05:00 AM
 · 
By  Jeff Kiger

That’s the 18-year-old facility that was built and occupied by Steve Breland’s American Waterworks firm. American Waterworks moved to Rochester in 2021-2022.

The Millers plan to move their firm, Peak Remodel and Design Solutions, from two different Pine Island sites to bring their almost 30 employees under one roof.

“This move will give us much more efficiency and the opportunity for growth,” said Gary Miller. “We’re hoping to make the move in the first part of October.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Rochester Realtor Jay Christenson of Loam Commercial Real Estate represented BGM in the deal, while Matt Gove and Bucky Beeman of Realty Growth Inc. represented the seller, Breland Properties.

Olmsted County estimated the total market value of the Rolling View Lane property at $806,100 for 2022-2023.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

Related Topics: HEARD AROUND ROCHESTERROCHESTERPINE ISLAND
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
Jeff Kiger writes a daily column, "Heard Around Rochester," in addition to writing articles about local businesses, Mayo Clinic, IBM, Hormel Foods, Crenlo and others. He has worked in Rochester for the Post Bulletin since 1999. Send tips to jkiger@postbulletin.com or via Twitter to @whereskiger . You can call him at 507-285-7798.
What to read next
Wendy Phillips and Kim Hicks
Local
State House candidates Phillips, Hicks face off in debate
The candidates sparred over elections, $9 billion surplus and abortion.
September 21, 2022 02:00 PM
 · 
By  Matthew Stolle
Fish kill1.jpg
Local
Winona County residents ask Gov. Walz for investigation on recent fish kills
Around 140 Winona County residents signed the letter asking Gov. Tim Walz to meet with the community to discuss the July 26 fish kill near Lewiston.
September 21, 2022 01:26 PM
 · 
By  Dené K. Dryden
"Swatting" incident at Lourdes High School
Local
Photos: Law enforcement respond to 'swatting' incident at Lourdes High School
Law enforcement officers responded to a reported active shooter situation at Lourdes High School on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, that was later determined to be a hoax, according to officials at the scene. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a tweet that the agency is aware of multiple "swatting" incidents involving active shooter events at schools across Minnesota.
September 21, 2022 01:09 PM
 · 
By  Joe Ahlquist
JDA_3135.jpg
Local
Update: Lourdes High School report of an active shooting was 'swatting' incident, police say
This morning both Lourdes High School and Mayo High School went into lockdown with reports of an active shooter. The Lourdes call was determined to be a hoax "swatting" incident and the report at Mayo was determined to be a law enforcement official responding to the Lourdes call.
September 21, 2022 12:02 PM
 · 
By  Mark Wasson