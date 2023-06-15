Brothers meld their family notes to create wine, mead in Fountain

FOUNTAIN, Minn. — The rows of crops break into vines along County Road 8 in Fountain.

The 20 acres started out as personal use and then cemented into the Sugar Creek Vineyard and Meadery about 10 years later. With the wine’s dry notes, oat-soaked blended flavors and the vineyard’s peaceful and serene tasting experience, brothers Kevin and Bryan Logue sold their entire first year’s wine production.

“It’s definitely not just a two-guy show. It’s our friends and our family are helping out, too,” Kevin said of the winery and meadery at 23661 County Road 8 in Fountain. “When harvest comes, we rely a lot on other people to help out.”

The “humble beginnings” grew to 4,000 bottles in 2022 and more than 5,000 in 2023. The operation is meant to remain local and small-scale while partnering with the community. While the brothers aren’t sure of their total production goal, Bryan said 10,000 bottles would allow them remain locally rooted with their focus on good, quality wine. They also offer viticultural work on three other farms.

“My son, he’s only 12, he loves to drive the tractor so he helps out with a lot of the mowing so we can get other work done,” Kevin said. “My other kids when we have bottling they love to bottle with me, and they get little jobs like putting on labels or foiling and we get a little system going, get a couple friends over. And you can bottle a lot of wine really quick with five people.”

As a family melded together, the Logues bottle in Kevin’s basement next to the winery — and quickly offer their taste testing abilities and artist creations for the wine and mead labels.

“I like the tasting room. I like meeting the people and talking to them, letting them know what they’re drinking,” Bryan said. “That’s a way for people to look at it as more of an experience than just going to pick up a bottle somewhere.”

While he didn’t plan to enter farming again after their years growing up on a farm in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota, Bryan found himself taking care of bees and driving the tractor. He was, afterall, the one who encouraged Kevin to start selling his wine. The brothers started their careers off the farm in nursing and education. Kevin’s been working with the microbiology and chemistry involved process for 16 years.

“I didn’t think that we would be able to produce enough wine to really open a winery but with honey it’s more available and there’s a lot of people who produce mass quantities of honey,” Kevin said. “I figured if there was lean years with the wine we could back it up with the mead.”

A tractor heads south on Minnesota State Highway 43 near Mabel, Minnesota, on Thursday, June 8, 2023. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

In the Upper Mississippi American Vitacultural Area, the land is marked with karst topography, including sinkholes and caves.

“It’s been designated … as a premiere area to grow grapes,” Kevin said of the Upper Mississippi AVA. “I’m not saying that everybody should do it but I think that we have really good landscape around here to do it with the rolling hills. We have good air drainage, we have good water drainage, we’ve got good soils. And I think it’s just another part of Southeastern Minnesota that people can come in and visit and enjoy and get a taste of everything that it has to offer down here.”

The farming is still challenging as spraying, pruning and controlling fungal diseases impact the vines’ growth. Kevin said the wine’s tannins and boldness would strengthen with additional “hang time” and less rain in September.

The grape varieties themselves are newer with the cold-climate, or hybrid, varieties making their debut in the late 1940s, according to Midwest wine experts in the film, “Wine Diamonds: Uncorking America’s Heartland.” One of Sugar Creek’s varieties is Edelweiss, which was introduced through the University of Minnesota in 1977. The breeding history extends to the 1950s with grape breeder Elmer Swenson.

The Logues use several varieties developed by Swenson and Tom Plocher, including Petite Pearl and Crimson Pearl. The hybrids allow the vines to weather the Minnesota winters and produce quality wine. Kevin said, “You really play the weather. You’re working with Mother Nature and you have no control over that.” Between their two properties in Fountain and Wykoff, the brothers have approximately 50 acres of vines.

“Right now, I’m really liking our Petite Pearl, which is a drier red,” Bryan said. “Maybe it’s partly because that vineyard struggled in the past and it keeps coming back and working out for us but I just love the taste of the wine.”

Sugar Creek Vineyard and Meadery's Bird Dog Rosé, Dancing with Chupacabra! Hibiscus Mead and Petite Pearl are pictured on Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the vineyard in Fountain. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

From a jalapeño and lime mead to Rosé wine, Kevin is “hands-on” in the process. The grapes are harvested between August to early October before fermenting in the tanks for six to 10 months. Once bottled, the wines mature for about another month until their taste delights. The meads are fermented and bottled in four months.

“They change a lot in the bottle over the year like our Petite Pearl, Léon Millot and DHL have all really smoothed out, the acidities soften, the tannins develop a little bit more,” Kevin said. “Our experience out here has been that two years is when they’re really a good drinking wine.”

“When a favorite runs out, people get a little bummed out and then we get them to discover a new favorite,” Bryan said.

In the “beautiful country,” as Bryan described, people enjoyed their outdoor seating in 2021 before the indoor tasting room was added in February. Select Sugar Creek varieties are also sold at Granny’s Liquor in Lanesboro and 52 Bottle Shop in Chatfield.

Kevin and Bryan Logue own Sugar Creek Vineyard and Meadery in Fountain. The brothers are pictured Thursday, June 1, 2023. Joe Ahlquist / Post Bulletin

Neighbors, family members and the community encourage their endeavors, and the brothers also recommend neighboring breweries, such as Karst Brewing in Fountain, Sylvan Brewing in Lanesboro and Trout City Brewing in Preston.

“The local crowd, the local businesses around here we always want to be part of it. We want to definitely recommend other areas, the restaurants, the brew houses, the distilleries,” Bryan said. “It’s just such a nice area to come down and visit, and we’re happy that the local area has really kind of accepted us and has brought us into it.”

As their wine and mead production continues, Kevin said they’re going to grow and experiment for years to come. Their next venture in 2024: brick oven pizza in an old milk shed.

“We’re going to keep producing as much as we can as long as there’s a demand for it, Kevin said. “If we’re making something that people like, I think we’ll just keep on making it and try to source the grapes and grow the grapes.”