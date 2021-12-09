Budget cuts target the wrong things

Dear Dave: Our company always cuts the same things when profits are down: People, marketing, and training and education. Why do they always pick these three as cost-cutting targets? -- C

The answer is, simply, myopic-thinking companies look at their biggest expense — people — and say, “There’s the answer … away they go!” What a paradox because it will be talented, hard-working people who will ultimately save the company.

Why, then, is marketing and education always targeted? Because, again, company executives who lack the vision needed to run and sustain organizations fail to see, or believe they cannot directly see, the payoffs of these two major business development necessities. In a broad sense, marketing is education — educating customers on choosing quality versus choosing competitor “cheapness.”

Here is the system of success — effective marketing will sell products that increase production, that keep good people employed. That’s not a tough system to figure out. Also, marketing helps establish the brand of the company and the promise the company makes to its customers. Good marketing tells customers why the company exists and what purposes it serves. And marketing must be more than words; it must support the ability of a company to demonstrate what their products and services do day-in and day-out. It is a guarantee of quality and reliability.

Effective training and education will fully develop the organization’s management and staff to become the best they can be, which ultimately provides those wonderful little things like innovation, error reduction, and (ahem) great relationships with customers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simply, education may be all you really have to solve your problems and grow your business. A prepared workforce is a successful workforce.

We know that there are millions of jobs that are going unfilled lately and companies are scrambling to hire talented people for key roles. But, of the millions of people not seeking work, there is a high percentage of these workers who are not skilled, trained and ready to assume and thrive in the open positions. Company leaders are frustrated and have offered high wages and bonuses to attract workers — especially talented workers.

When I was in sales and marketing, cutting the price of our products to increase sales was the last thing we would try when trying to hit revenue goals. We took an alternative approach: we would innovate and strengthen our ability to produce superior products and then market our way out of financial jams by touting the quality and superiority of our products to customers. We formed better presentations that would explain to our customers how — in the long term — buying what we had would decrease their headaches while producing greater sales.

Getting companies on the right path

The hardest part of a “keep your winners, increase your quality, increase your marketing strategy” is the fact that it may take a while to see the benefits of this three-pronged approach.

While your competition is cheapening every function of their business and decreasing the quality of their products and services, they are gathering customers that are “wowed” by the low costs. But this means that the “low-cost companies” must keep offering low costs to keep customers — and their profits, quality and sustainability are more than likely heading south.

Accordingly, it takes work to keep good employees, train them and allow them to do the work they are expected to do. Training and education are not cheap, unless a company can talk their suppliers into providing all training. From my experience, using supplier training capabilities was smart, economical and increased the relationships companies had with the suppliers of parts, products and services.

Simply, trust and respect grew between the companies and suppliers because the success of either one was dependent on the success of the other.

It is a true paradigm shift when companies transition from being low-cost sellers to innovative, quality-infused and “people first” organizations. And it takes time, solid thinking, strategic planning and driven leaders to pull it off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, some companies may just “put their toe in the water” and temporarily — and even reluctantly — try to be a “people first” company, but will pull out of that strategy at the first signs of limited success. Managers may utter, “Well, we tried that 'people first thing' and it wasn’t working, and I told everyone it wouldn’t.” Waving the white flag after the first sign of a challenge is neither prudent nor productive.

In summary, good people want to work at good companies — companies that believe in the talent and integrity of their workers and want to provide leadership training to anyone who aspires to a leadership role. If a company wants to be a windmill of choosing, abusing and losing their staff, they can select that route. I think there are better ways.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.