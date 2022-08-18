Build relationships to build the changes you need

Dear Dave,

Like every company, we are involved in many change efforts. My fellow managers seem to want to force change upon their employees and they think this is the best way to get things changed in a hurry. But I think there must be better ways to implement changes. I want to be a good leader and do what is expected of me, while earning the respect of my team.

However, my superiors demand that I fulfill change directives — even if I need to demand them of my employees. The fact is, my employees will resist change if it is just pounced on them. Any ideas?

— T

Dear T,

Yes, and the first idea I have is to create sound change communities, instead of adversaries, which is often caused by forcing people to accept change strategies without first selling the purpose and value of the change strategies. Simply, alliances and relationships work better than shoving orders down people’s throats.

Your dilemma is the fact that your bosses expect you to make change happen even if it means barking orders at your team and your being a “change commander.” So, you need to be careful and not offend them going against their change expectations — and putting yourself in danger of losing your job. If you find that their change demands and approaches are inflexible, you need to decide whether you can work with change pressure tactics.

The influence test

I believe the difference between a leader who can successfully manage and implement change and one who can’t is often the effectiveness of their sphere of influence and relationships and knowing who the core influencers are on their team. To assess your potential for influencing change, I suggest that you ponder these topics:

Approachability: Do your employees come to you for work-related advice and assistance?

When employees approach you and rely on your opinions and beliefs, it signals that they trust you and respect your competence, wisdom and leadership. The more they turn to you, the more influence you have for change to occur. So, be approachable, and easy to talk to.

Linkage: Are your employees well-connected to one another? This is advantageous, because it leads to a cohesive network with high levels of trust and support. Information and ideas are spread and validated through multiple channels, so it’s easier to coordinate the group — and you can easily determine who the real change leaders are on your team.

Resistance: Who within your sphere of influence is doubtful, resistant or strongly-opposed to a proposed change initiative? Do some inquiry and ask questions — both directly and indirectly — to gauge change acceptance. Then, analyze and act on your observations. I believe you can sell the value of change to your team if you find out why they may resist.

Persuasion: What is the context (conditions and background) for change? Is there a way to tell a simple and compelling story to everyone — especially the most well-connected employees — about why change is essential and not a mindless series of steps and tasks.

To communicate change, you must speak the language of your employees. You can build credibility by telling a compelling lesson of change management in a new way that makes sense.

Bear in mind, it is human nature for us to resist change when it is thrust upon us, even if that change is in our best interest. We do not like actions that are forcibly done to us.

A network of change champions

Effective change management must be systemic and understandable. This requires leaders who are skilled at selling change as well as building organizational capabilities to manage and sustain the implementation and momentum of change. Simply, change must plainly make sense and the “informal leaders” on your team — those that your workers look to for advice and opinions — must agree that a change is beneficial and doable.

Gaining employee buy-in and support for a change initiative is best achieved by staff engagement. By “engagement” I mean not only sending out change communications, but active involvement with the people who have a vested interest in the outcome of a change initiative.

Managers will also gain momentum and positive support for change by building an internal network of “change champions.” A change champion network is a group of respected key individuals, well positioned across the organization, who will speak well of the change and provide positive word-of-mouth to doubtful or resistant people.

Change champions help reduce the inevitable ambiguity and uncertainty associated with implementing change. Additionally, these change champions can serve as role models executing key change tasks. Change champions are skilled at initiating, selling, facilitating, and implementing change.

Finally, it is crucial that leaders select and train the right people to act as change champions.

Leaders must make sure the champions are clear about what they are expecting from the change champions, what change results are needed, and how they will be rewarded.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.