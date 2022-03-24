Building relationships at work is crucial

Dear Dave, I have accepted a difficult job recently, and I know there are so many things to learn. My coworkers seem friendly and outgoing. However, my manager is a “no nonsense” type of guy and he makes it difficult for me to talk to my coworkers and him and ask them some questions that will help me. He says that, if an employee is hired, they should just learn their jobs and figure things out. Help! I want to be a good worker and I know there will be many times when I need help from my manager and coworkers.

Let me first ask you this: Have you talked with your manager about your asking your coworkers questions when you need some quick answers? Simply, will he allow you to ask your coworkers questions and not chase him down for answers? He may be relieved to hear you say that when you need help you are not standing by his office door and are ready to pounce on him.

I would emphasize the fact that you do not want to make mistakes and that you realize that he and your coworkers can provide good assistance. But do make it clear that you will come to your boss when you have questions that only he can answer. This is a smart way to handle things because no manager, such as your boss, wants to think that work is being done without his involvement and approval.

You should also know that it can be challenging to connect with your coworkers, especially those who are older or younger than you and seem to have different priorities or ways of doing things. But having relationships with your coworkers (and your boss) can make work much more fulfilling and can possibly take you to employment opportunities down the line. I believe that, in time, and if your boss has learned to trust your job abilities, your freedom to talk to your coworkers will be yours.

It may help to shift your mindset by considering your boss a teacher or coach, and one you can come to at opportune times to ask questions or to provide him some important feedback and news. This simple reframing will take away some of your discomfort, making it easier to be authentic and initiate more essential discussions with him. In other words, don’t let your boss intimidate you and “scare the pajeepers out of you” when you have pressing questions for him and need his help.

Connecting with your boss

You don't have to love your boss, but you need to be able to work well with him. Try to get to know him. Just ask simple questions to find common ground. For example: How did he end up in his current role? What interests does he have that will make the company more effective? The idea here is to find and remember the topics, interests, and values that are important to him.

If you do happen to establish a good connection with your boss, try to set up regular (developmental) meetings, perhaps biweekly or monthly, so you and your boss can get to know each other on a personal level. After forming a foundation of trust, you can ask your boss if he will allow you to discuss work-related matters with your coworkers. Of course, not every coworker will be wild about becoming your friend, or even serve as a source for answering your questions, so be careful about who you approach and who can help you most.

When I interviewed for my first job, I wanted to impress the hiring managers so bad. Getting the job was my sole mission. What I didn’t think about was what my work-life would be like after landing the role. It wasn’t until I had some crisis moments that I realized how important the connections and relationships I’d formed with my coworkers and my boss had become. Not only did they provide me with knowledge and a sense of community; they also made me a better employee.

Building relationships at work is crucial, but you need to some research and determine if the company culture is designed to foster them. Do people want to communicate with each other, or do they just want to be left alone? Can you ask the right questions of the right coworkers during a project or task without bothering them and taking up their time? Try to reflect on the positive and negative learnings or work experiences you are having. How did coworker relationships help you and how did you help your coworkers?

Remember, if you want the freedom to approach your coworkers and get help when you need it, you need to make your boss comfortable with an information-sharing arrangement that you need. Everything begins with trust, so earn the trust of your manager and your conversations with your coworkers will become a natural part of your work.

Contact Dave Conrad with questions or comments at conradd@augsburg.edu . Conrad is an associate professor of business at Augsburg University in Rochester.