Business
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Burger restaurant to replace Rochester grocery store cafe later this year

Recent building permits show that Iowa-based Hy-Vee is planning to add a Wahlburgers fast casual restaurant to its southwest Rochester store at 500 Crossroads Drive SW.

20230110_150754.jpg
Recent building permits show that Iowa-based Hy-Vee is planning to add a Wahlburgers fast-casual restaurant to the Crossroads store at 500 Crossroads Drive SW in Rochester.
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin
Jeff Kiger
By Jeff Kiger
January 10, 2023 03:52 PM
ROCHESTER — A taste of Boston with a side order of celebrity is on the menu for a Rochester grocery store.

“We are converting the Market Grille at the Crossroads Drive location to a Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee. Seating will remain the same as it is now and we are anticipating a fall 2023 opening,” confirmed Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s assistant vice president of communications.

This will be Rochester’s second Wahlburgers location. Hy-Vee opened the first one in 2020 in the West Circle store at 4221 West Circle Drive NW. It also replaced a full-service Market Grille restaurant.

20230110_150823.jpg
Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

Hy-Vee, which has been working with Wahlburgers since 2020, owns and operates the franchises within their stores.

Massachusetts-based Wahlburgers is run by Chef Paul Wahlberg, the brother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg. The family and restaurant chain was the focus of a reality television show that aired on the A&E channel.

The chain is known for its hamburgers, sloppy joe sandwiches and tater tots.

Heard Around Rochester - Jeff Kiger.png

