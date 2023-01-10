Burger restaurant to replace Rochester grocery store cafe later this year

ROCHESTER — A taste of Boston with a side order of celebrity is on the menu for a Rochester grocery store.

“We are converting the Market Grille at the Crossroads Drive location to a Wahlburgers at Hy-Vee. Seating will remain the same as it is now and we are anticipating a fall 2023 opening,” confirmed Dawn Buzynski, Hy-Vee’s assistant vice president of communications.

This will be Rochester’s second Wahlburgers location. Hy-Vee opened the first one in 2020 in the West Circle store at 4221 West Circle Drive NW. It also replaced a full-service Market Grille restaurant.

Recent building permits show that Iowa-based Hy-Vee is planning to add a Wahlburgers fast casual restaurant to its southwest Rochester store at 500 Crossroads Drive SW. Jeff Kiger / Post Bulletin

Hy-Vee, which has been working with Wahlburgers since 2020, owns and operates the franchises within their stores.

Massachusetts-based Wahlburgers is run by Chef Paul Wahlberg, the brother of actors Donnie and Mark Wahlberg. The family and restaurant chain was the focus of a reality television show that aired on the A&E channel.

ADVERTISEMENT

The chain is known for its hamburgers, sloppy joe sandwiches and tater tots.