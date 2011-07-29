Business briefs

Stantec signs letter of intent to acquire Bonestroo

North American design firm Stantec announced today that it has signed a letter of intent to acquire Minnesota-based Bonestroo Inc.

The engineering, planning, and environmental science firm has approximately 275 employees in eleven offices in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Illinois, Michigan and North Dakota. Its Rochester office has 12 staff members.

"With Bonestroo's expertise and reputation for technical excellence and responsive service, we’ll be better equipped to offer municipal and environmental services in regions of the United States where, to date, we’ve had very limited or no presence," says Bob Gomes, Stantec president and chief executive officer.

Founded in 1956, Bonestroo Inc. is a consulting and engineering firm. Stantec currently has approximately 475 staff and 16 offices in the Midwest.

Hoff hires funeral director

Hoff Funeral and Cremation Service has hired Brittany Horton as funeral director.

Horton, a graduate of Hibbing High School, graduated with highest distinction from the University of Minnesota Department of Mortuary Science. After completing her internship at Michaelson Funeral Home in Owatonna, she relocated to Winona.

The Hoffs own funeral homes in St. Charles, Lewiston, Goodview, Rushford and Houston.

KIMT adds meteorologist

KIMT has hired Tyler Roney as meteorologist

Roney received a bachelors degree in meteorology from Iowa State University. He had internships at KCAU-TV in Sioux City, Iowa, KCCI-TV in Des Moines and ABC5 in Des Moines.

KIMT is a CBS and a My Network affiliate based in Mason City, Iowa, and serving the Mason City, Austin and Rochester market area. It is owned and operated by New Vision Television.