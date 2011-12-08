Business briefs

P-B hires two

The Post-Bulletin has hired two new employees and promoted another.

• Sheila Geier has joined the circulation team as a customer service representative. Geier worked most recently at Gemini Inc. in the order entry and shipping departments.

• Jim McAndrews has joined the production team as a press operator trainee. McAndrews formerly worked at The Tile Store and More. He’s also been a volunteer firefighter since 2001, and captain since 2009, with the Kasson Volunteer Fire Department. He has contributed to his community by participating in Relay for Life cancer benefits, Habitat for Humanity and Kasson-Mantorville booster clubs, and has served on the board of directors for Kids with Extraordinary Dreams.

• Heather Kester has accepted the position of account executive for auto and recruitment effective. Heather started at the P-B as a classified sales representative in November 2009, and moved to inside sales in August 2010.

Watkins gets safe cosmetics award

Winona-based J.R. Watkins Naturals has been named a "Champion" by the Campaign for Safe Cosmetics.

The company met the goals of the "Compact for Safe Cosmetics," the campaign’s voluntary pledge to avoid chemicals banned by health agencies outside the U.S. and to fully disclose product ingredients.

Only 321 companies achieved this designation by meeting the required practices.

J.R. Watkins Naturals has been making personal care, home care and gourmet products for more than 140 years. The line features more than 50 products, including hand and body lotions, hand creams, hand and cuticle salves, body oils, bath salts and body scrub.

Charter increases download speeds

Facing demand for more devices and applications, Charter Communications has increased download speeds in the Rochester market.

In 95 percent of its Internet service area, the company is increasing Charter Internet Express download speeds from 12 megabits per second to 15 mbps and upload speeds from 1 mbps to 3 mbps. Charter Internet Plus download speeds are being increased from 18 mbps to up to 30 mbps, and upload speeds are being increased from 2 mbps to up to 4 mbps.

Charter’s fastest residential offering is increasing from 60 mbps download to up to 100 mbps download/5 mbps upload, and has been renamed Charter Internet Ultra100.

HGA hires Nandanan

HGA Architects and Engineers has hired Athira M. Nandanam as a project designer specializing in healthcare and laboratory design in the Rochester office.

She'll help HGA expand its expertise in laboratory planning for healthcare, bio-business and research-based clients regionally and internationally.

Nandanam has more than six years professional design experience. Before joining HGA, she worked with Miles Associates, Inc., in Oklahoma City. She also worked at Gredeco-Ansari Consultants in Manama, Bahrain, as a junior architect on commercial architecture throughout the Middle East.

Nandanam has a bachelors degree in Architecture from Madras University in Chennai, India. She is an associate member of the American Institute of Architects, and is LEED-accredited.

Coldwell announces top associates

Shawn Buryska was named the top lister and seller for Coldwell Banker Burnet during the month of November. Sharon Sutter was named the top Rookie seller for the month of November.

Coldwell Banker Burnet, a leading residential real estate brokerage headquartered in Edina, serves Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Pennington to lead Edward Jones office in Austin

Ryan Pennington has been named to take over the local Edward Jones office located at 908 12th St. S.W. in Austin, the firm announced.

Pennington takes over the position of financial adviser from Jeremiah Johnson.

Kristine Jorgenson is serving the branch office as branch office administrator.

"I joined this firm because I was impressed with its commitment to individual investors," Pennington said. "Now I'm looking forward to meeting with the individuals here to help them meet their financial goals."

Pennington has 10 years of experience in the financial services industry. Edward Jones provides financial services for individual investors in the United States and, through its affiliate, in Canada.