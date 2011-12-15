Business briefs

Grand opening for Color Me Mine

Color Me Mine is holding a grand opening on Dec. 31 for its store at 1221 Third Ave. S.W., between Crossroads and Hy-Vee South.

"We are very excited about the opening of our studio in Rochester," owner Kirsten Hammel says.

The store is currently open. It will host the New Year's Eve Grand Opening Party, featuring $1 studio fees all day long, on Dec. 31 until 1 a.m. Jan. 1. The event will feature refreshments, fun activities, games, and door prizes for all ages.

The paint-your-own ceramics studio allows customers to choose from hundreds of different ceramic pieces and more than 50 colors to paint with, in addition to Color Me Mine’s Design Center, which features 22,000 images and the ability to apply personal photos to any ceramic piece. Once finished, pieces are left at the studio for a few days to be clear-glazed and fired. Color Me Mine’s products are lead-free, nontoxic, and food-safe.

A previous incarnation of Color Me Mine operated for nine years in northeast Rochester before closing last spring.

Dan Hoffman is named executive director of MARL

The Minnesota Agriculture and Rural Leadership has selected Dan Hoffman of Rochester as executive director.

Hoffman, who previously served as a Farm Business Management Instructor at Riverland Community College in Austin, will begin his new role in January. An independent non-profit organization, MARL is an 18-month leadership development program for adults who are already active in ag and rural communities and organizations.

Hoffman received his master of education degree from the University of Minnesota. He has been an educator for 30 years. For the past 23 years, he has worked as a farm business management instructor at Southland High School in Adams and later at Riverland Community College.

Mayo nurses receive recognition award

Several Mayo Clinic nurses have received the 2011 Medical Specialty Recognition Award. This award recognizes registered nurses who have demonstrated exceptional achievements, contributions and dedication to patients, peers and the Medical Specialty Nursing Practice:

The honorees are Amanda A. Flicek, Kay L. Jones, Amy E. Roberson, Kelly L. Sasse, Anna J. Schwecke, Lindsay E. Young, Brenda L. Luther, Marsha L. Pike,

Catherine (Cathy) A. Meinecke, Michel L. Benz, Christine (Chris) M. Hunter, Molly P. Nesbitt, Connie J. Sullivan, Rachel N. Anderson, Courtney A. Lane, Rebecca J. Vlach, Courtney L. Holtegaard, Savannah M. Zins, Denise C. Musser, Stephanie M. Slack, Elizabeth M. Schlosser, Sydney L. Schone, Heather M. Welch, Teresa (Teri) M. Richards, Jean A. Kuisle, Theodore L. Mueller, Katherine (Kate) J. Larson and Tiffany J. Lohfink.

Voss gets statewide leadership award

Judy Voss, former associate director of Olmsted County Public Health Services, is the recipient of the 2011 Barbara O’Grady Excellence in Public Health Nursing Leadership Award.

Voss was selected by the Local Public Health Association of Minnesota for her leadership in public health nursing at the state and local levels. The selection committee includes representatives from state and local public health departments and the University of Minnesota.

Voss worked for Olmsted County Public Health Services for 38 years before retiring in August. She led divisions responsible for maternal and child health and healthy communities.

Former Olmsted County Public Health Services Director Mary Wellik said, "I have met few people who have consistently and creatively improved the health of community with Judy’s degree of tenacity, energy and good humor. She leaves an amazing legacy and is very deserving of this recognition."

Larson named chief orthodontic consultant

Brent E. Larson, a dentist who practices in Rochester, has been appointed chief consultant to the U.S. Air Force Surgeon General for the specialty of orthodontics.

In this position he will advise the Air Force Medical Service on issues related to training and practice of orthodontics.

Larson is chair and program director of the Division of Orthodontics at the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry. He is a member of the Board of Trustees of the American Association of Orthodontists.

A 1981 graduate of the University of Minnesota School of Dentistry where he was first in his class, Dr. Larson served in the Air Force for nine years following dental school.

Before joining the University of Minnesota, Dr. Larson was the orthodontic program director at the Mayo Clinic and assistant professor in the department of dental specialties at Mayo Medical School.