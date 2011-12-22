Business briefs

Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee store director honored

Barlow Plaza Hy-Vee store director Michael Long has been named to Hy-Vee’s Hall of Fame as the store director of the year for the eastern region for 2011.

Long was recognized by his peers for being very successful in running the Barlow Plaza store during a major remodeling effort, CEO Ric Jurgens said.

Long’s started in 1983 as a part-time checker and stocker at Hy-Vee in Sioux City, Iowa. He received his first store director assignment in Iowa Falls. In 1999 he moved to Rochester for his current position, and he served on the Hy-Vee Board of Directors in 2004.

"Michael is one of our strongest veterans and runs one of Hy-Vee’s best stores," Jurgens said. "It is only fitting that he earns this nomination."

Long, a graduate of Sergeant Bluff Luton High School in Sergeant Bluff, Iowa. He attended Western Iowa Technical School and Platte Community College. He and his wife, Shelly, have five children: Schuyler, Spencer, Madison, Michaela and Xavier.

Hy-Vee is an employee-owned corporation operating 235 retail stores in eight Midwestern states. For fiscal year 2011 the company recorded total sales of $7.3 billion, ranking it among the top 25 supermarket chains and the top 50 private companies in the United States.

Srnka joins P-B ad design team

Chris Srnka has been hired at the Post-Bulletin and will join the ad design team as an ad layout artist.

Srnka most recently worked at Walgreens as a photo specialist but has several years experience as an art director at Mayo Medical Ventures.

He holds a bachelor of arts degree from Columbus College of Art in Columbus, Ohio, and has done a great deal of freelance creative work.