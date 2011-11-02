Business briefs

St. Charles man elected FFA officer

For the first time in 25 years, a Minnesotan is a national FFA officer. Jason Troendle of St. Charles was named the 2011-12 national secretary at the 84th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis in October.

Troendle is a freshman at Bethel University majoring in economics and environmental studies. The son of Fred and Sandra Troendle, he is a member of the St. Charles High School FFA Chapter, led by advisors Craig Will and Willie Lubahn.

Busicchia elected to EREF board

Frank Busicchia, vice president of sales for McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing Co. in Dodge Center, has been elected to the board of directors of the Environmental Research and Education Foundation.

Busicchia began his career with Oshkosh Corp. in 1997. He because director of national sales for McNeilus in 2008 and moved to Dodge Center. Most recently he was promoted to vice president of sales in September 2010.

Partnership hires director

The Rochester Area Math Science Partnership has hired Richard Bogovich as its new executive director.

Bogovich moved to Rochester this summer from Madison, Wis., where he was a construction advisor for Franklin Energy Services. Bogovich was named a LEED Accredited Professional by the U.S. Green Building Council in 2006. He has a bachelor's degree in mathematics and a master's in communication studies from Northern Illinois University.

The partnership, which was launched in 1991, includes 13 K-12 school districts, three higher education institutions, Mayo Clinic, IBM, and Workforce Development, Inc.

Bogovich is succeeding Kim Norton, who will continue to work for the partnership through December.

KIMT News 3 promotes Bradley, Mickelson

KIMT News 3 Anchor Matt Bradley has been promoted to executive producer.

Bradley will continue his duties as 5, 6, and 10 evening anchor and anchor/producer of KIMT News 3 Sunday. He has more than a decade of experience.

His new responsibilities fill the job left vacant when Jaime Copley was promoted to KIMT News 3 News Director.

Bradley was born in Algona, Iowa, and graduated from St. John’s University in Collegeville.

In addition, reporter Tyler Mickelson has been promoted to daybreak/midday anchor and producer effective immediately.

Mickelson joined KIMT after working as a morning anchor/producer and weekday reporter in Great Falls, Mont.