Business briefs

Sanders wins Addie Award

Andrea Sanders of Sanders Portrait Art of Rochester won the Addie Award from the Minnesota Professional Photographer Association at the Northern Light Professional Photographer Association’s annual regional convention.

The Addie Award is presented to an individual for outstanding service and commitment to the MNPPA organization and the professional photography industry.

Pork & Plants named in 'Revolutionary 100'

Pork & Plants of rural Altura has been named one of Today’s Garden Center’s Revolutionary 100.

ADVERTISEMENT

The program, now in its sixth year, surveys garden center owners and managers and culminates in a listing of the 100 most revolutionary garden centers in the nation. It is open to all independent garden centers and is based on leadership and innovation.

"Our family prides itself on being innovative and is honored to be recognized within the industry for our achievements," says Maria Kreidermacher, co-owner Pork & Plants.

Pork & Plants LLC is a family owned greenhouse and garden center located on a hog farm.

HR Association names board

The Rochester Human Resources Association has named its 2011 HR Chapter Board.

Members are President/Webmaster David Wheeler, branch manager for Manpower; President-Elect Meliene Fontaine, human resources director at the Post-Bulletin Co.; Past-President Judy Rud, human resources director for Assisi Heights; Secretary Emmy McCoy, human resources director for Bear Creek Services, Treasurer, Jenny O’Marro, human resources administrator for Greenway Cooperative; VP-Membership Travis Wilson, director of career services for the Minnesota School of Business; Legislative Chair Abbey Hellickson, workforce development specialist for Rochester Community and Technical College; Certification Chair Lisa A. Anderson, support team supervisor for Macy’s; College Relations Chair Lisa Rogich, supervisor of administrative support, quality management services, Mayo Clinic; Newsletter Chair Aimee Larson, office manager for McGhie & Betts Inc.

The Rochester Human Resources Association founded in 1956, has been an affiliate chapter of the Society of Human Resource Management (SHRM) since 1998. For more information, visit www.rhra.shrm.org