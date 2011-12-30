Business briefs

Sand to manage Country Inn

Sand Companies Inc. has announced it will take over the management of the Country Inn & Suites Rochester South, near U.S. 63 and U.S. 52 in Rochester.

The 104-room hotel at 77 Woodlake Drive S.E. will soon be renovated, and more sales staff will be hired "to take better care of their clients and greater community involvement," Sand says.

Sand Companies, based in Waite Park, Minn., manages 22 hotels across ten states.

Northfield Culver's gets new owners

Brothers Steve and Jim Wernimont, who run the Culver's restaurant in Rochester, have purchased the Culver's restaurant in Northfield .

"We’re excited to be a part of Northfield and look forward to meeting as many of the residents as possible," says Steve Werniment.

"Our family has been operating Culver’s in Rochester since 1999," Jim Werniment said. "We believe the successful practices we’ve learned over the years (implemented in Northfield) will be well received."

The restaurant is at 960 Minnesota Highway 3 South and employs 40. They plan to add more staff members and increase the presence in Northfield.

Culver’s is a franchise system with more than 445 independently owned and operated restaurants in 19 states.