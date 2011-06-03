Business briefs

Olson to leave Chamber

Brian Olson, communications director for the Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce, will be departing the chamber this month to take a position at Rochester Medical in Stewartville.

Olson, who has been with the Chamber for four years, will be an associate product manager for Rochester Medical, promoting various product lines.

"I will miss you all, but look forward to this new challenge and starting a new phase of my career," Olson said in an email notifying people of the change.

John Wade, president of the Chamber, said Olson will be missed. "He has been a great asset to the Chamber for the past four years, and we are thankful for his efforts and commitment to the organization," Wade said. "We look forward to his continued involvement with the Chamber and Fuel Rochester."

Austin PB hires Fischer

LeAnn Fischer has accepted the position of senior account executive with the Austin Post-Bulletin effective April 25.

Fischer has been with the company October 2009 working as an Inside sales account executive.

In addition, Rochester Magazine, a monthly publication owned by the Post-Bulletin Co., has hired Trevor Johnston as intern in advertising sales. Johnston is a sophomore at the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul.