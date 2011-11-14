Business briefs

AuPaire Care hires area director

AuPaire Care has hired Genene Strack as local area director for Rochester.

AuPaire Care provides affordable live-in childcare to American families. AuPaire Care has placed more than 40,000 aupaires from more than 40 countries with American families.

Host families enjoy the dependability of having live-in childcare while also introducing thier children to the language and rich traditions of another country.

Rochester Magazine wins six awards

Rochester Magazine received six awards — including one gold — in six different categories in the 2011 Publishing Excellence Awards, sponsored by the Minnesota Magazine and Publications Associations (MMPA).

In the Best Page Design category, Rochester Magazine took home a gold award for "The Man Who Built The City" (January ‘11), which was designed by Jamie Fitzgerald.

Fitzgerald also took home a silver award in Best Cover Design for the "Rochester 2020" cover (June 2011). Vicky Kruger assisted with the design.

In the Best Profile category, the magazine took home a silver for "Megadrive to Succeed" (December ‘10), a profile of Rochesterite Johnny Pemberton, written by Steve Lange.

The magazine received a bronze award for Best Feature Design for the May 2011 "Style Musings" photo spread. Nood Reynolds served as fashion and style editor, Shem Horsley (Unique Touch Photography) took the photos, and Fitzgerald designed the layout.

In the Best Regular Column category, Jennifer Koski took home a bronze for her "Random Rochesterite" column.

In the Best Feature Article category, the magazine took home a bronze for "The Deprivation Issue" (October ‘10). The stories were written by Marcia Cipriani, Ashley Fetters, Steve Lange, Beth Nervig, Charles Pappas, and Greg Sellnow.

The ceremony was held Nov. 3 at the Nicollet Island Pavilion in Minneapolis.

Rochester Magazine is a monthly magazine published by the Post-Bulletin Co.

Krzewinski named market president

Home Federal Savings Bank has named Joshua M. Krzewinski to the position of market president of the Civic Center Drive office.

Krzewinski comes to Home Federal from a national bank office in Winona where he served as branch manager. He brings five years of retail banking experience, and he also has sales and marketing experience.

Home Federal Savings Bank is a community bank headquartered in Rochester with thirteen full-service offices in Minnesota and Iowa. Home Federal serves customers and small businesses, providing banking, investment and insurance services.

Shequen named national district manager

Dale Shequen, of Lake City, was recently honored as the National District Manager of the Year for 2010-11 by Ariens/Gravely, of Brillion, Wis.

This award is given annually to the top performer. Shequen has been employed by The Harnack Co. of Cedar Falls, Iowa, for nine years, traveling in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.

Ariens/Gravely is a worldwide manufacturer of outdoor power equipment, including snow throwers, zero-turn mowers and turf-maintenance equipment.