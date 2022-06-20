SUBSCRIBE NOW Just 99¢ for your first month
Business
Opinion
Business lessons from the danger zone

Columnist Harvey Mackay says the new "Top Gun: Maverick" movie comes loaded with action, and lessons that apply to business and life.

Harvey Mackay column sig
Opinion by Harvey Mackay
June 20, 2022 09:00 AM
I was among the millions of people who flocked to movie theaters recently to see "Top Gun: Maverick." It's one of the best movies I've seen in a few years.

My friend Lt. Col. Rob "Waldo" Waldman is an American author, motivational speaker, leadership consultant and founder of the Wingman Foundation. He is a decorated fighter pilot and retired Air Force officer and combat veteran, having flown 65 combat missions. He loved the movie because "it demonstrates how important it is for us to coach, mentor and lead our youth though challenge and fear."

"Top Gun: Maverick" is loaded with business and life lessons. This movie speaks volumes about values: Values that lift, inspire and encourage and say "I have your back no matter what."

Among the other core values that I picked up in the movie:

Trust: The most important word in business is trust. It takes years to build up trust, but only seconds to destroy it. Trust is central to doing business with anyone. I can only imagine the level of trust that fighter pilots, flying at dizzying speeds and performing mind-bending maneuvers, must have in each other. Lack of trust could mean a life-or-death situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commitment: No one gets in the cockpit of one of these jets without total commitment. When you're committed to something, you accept no excuses, only results. Commitment is a prerequisite of success. Commitment is the state of being bound – emotionally, intellectually or both – to a course of action. Commitment starts with a choice and is sustained by dedication and perseverance.

Courage: It's easy to be ordinary. Courage is what sets you apart from the crowd. Courage is regarded as one of the major human virtues. Courage is bravery, valor, guts and nerve all rolled into one. I'm not a soldier, a police officer, a doctor or a relief worker; I'm a businessman. So, what does courage have to do with running a business? Plenty. I admit that most folks' daily lives are not filled with Hollywood-style dramatic challenges. We all face situations that require us to reach down deep within ourselves to do what is right and brave and occasionally difficult. Courage can involve making decisions that are unpopular or time-consuming or even expensive.

Camaraderie/Friendship: I've heard this quote many times, including from my good friend, Muhammad Ali: "Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It's not something you learn in school. But if you haven't learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven't learned anything."

Adversity: I have never met a successful person who hasn't had to overcome a little – or a lot – of adversity. The impact and ultimate result depend on what you do with the difficulties that come your way. The adversities I've experienced have made me stronger, more fearless and, ultimately, more successful.

Perfection: The old saying that practice makes perfect is not true. You have to add one word: Perfect practice makes perfect. It doesn't matter whether you are practicing a presentation, a golf swing or flying a jet, you want to improve your performance, not repeat practice mistakes.

Passion: Passion is at the top of the list of the skills you need to excel in any profession. If you don't have a deep-down, intense, burning desire for what you are doing, there's no way you'll be able to work the long, hard hours it takes to become successful. However, if you are not very good at what you are passionate about, it won't matter.

Mackay's Moral: As Waldo Waldman says, "There is a time and a place for us to be a 'Top Gun.'"

Harvey Mackay is the author of the New York Times best-seller "Swim With the Sharks Without Being Eaten Alive." He can be reached at www.harveymackay.com , by emailing harvey@mackay.com or by writing him at MackayMitchell Envelope Co., 2100 Elm St. SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414.

Related Topics: HARVEY MACKAY
